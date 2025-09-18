Taekwondo Coaches, Athletes Empowered 

Attended by 45 participants made up of 35 athletes and 10 coaches mainly from Gaborone and Francistown, the Olympic Solidarity Programme was facilitated by Master Camara Mohammed from Senegal and Master Lee from Korea

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Taekwondo Federation (BTF), in partnership with the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC), successfully wrapped up the Taekwondo Technical Course for Coaches Level 1.

The course was held at the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) at Sebele from 10 to 14 September.

It was facilitated under the Olympic Solidarity Programme by Master Camara Mohammed from Senegal and Master Lee from Korea. A total of 45 participants – 35 athletes and 10 coaches mainly from Gaborone and Francistown – took part.

Latest technical knowledge

According to the spokesperson of BTF, Boleng Sedimo, the main aim of the programme was to “educate our local coaches and empower our athletes with the latest technical knowledge, strategies, and skills to make them eligible for world-class and regional competitions.”

He noted that the coaches benefitted immensely from the training. “They gained skills in building training regiments, scheduling classes from morning to evening, and also knowledge on athletes’ upkeep, which they will now apply in their respective dojos,” he explained.

On the final day, both athletes and coaches were awarded certificates. Sedimo emphasised that this accreditation adds credibility to the federation’s work. “It will streamline our operations and measure our contributions and impact on Batswana athletes,” he said.

Reputation and tenets

“This assures parents, guardians, and stakeholders that we are safeguarding the reputation of our sport while upholding our tenets of integrity, perseverance, courtesy, self-control and developing an indomitable spirit,” he said.

Looking ahead, Sedimo revealed that BTF is working on hosting advanced levels of the Solidarity Programme. “Plans are underway, but this will only be possible through extensive collaboration with our local stakeholders and active participation in regional events across the African continent,” he said.

Athletes, coaches and parents

Sedimo extended appreciation to the facilitators, BUAN for hosting and accommodating the participants, BNOC for its instrumental support, and the executive committee for its relentless promotion of the sport.

He applauded the dedication of the athletes, coaches and parents who made sacrifices for the programme’s success.

