Botswana Tennis Breaks Through in 2025

Hosting international tournaments in 2025 is giving young Botswana players invaluable experience while accelerating the country’s rise on the global tennis stage

GAZETTE REPORTER

Hosting tournaments in 2025 has provided Botswana’s young tennis players with critical match exposure and ranking opportunities. Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) spokesperson Tshepang Tlhankane said the impact is already evident, pointing to 13-year-old Angel Chakanyuka’s breakthrough season.

“This is a huge achievement for a 13-year-old on her first year playing on the big league,” Tlhankane said after Chakanyuka reached the doubles final of a world tennis tour event in Zimbabwe during her first year competing in ITF tournaments, having progressed from local CAT events.

Performance Meets Goals

According to Tlhankane, results on court have closely matched the Association’s development plans. He cited the J60 and J100 tournaments hosted in Botswana in 2025, both of which were won back-to-back by Motswana players.

“It’s a great achievement for both the player and the Association,” he said, adding that Chakanyuka’s maiden doubles final further underlined the effectiveness of hosting international competitions at home.

Experience Drives Ambition

Tlhankane said the experience accumulated this year has strengthened Botswana’s long-term ambitions in global tennis. “The experience gained this year is more than enough to propel Botswana Tennis into the world, which is what the end goal is,” he said.

He added that the ultimate vision is to see Motswana players competing at junior Grand Slams, with tournament hosting designed to broaden the talent base rather than focus on a single standout athlete.

Post Views: 141