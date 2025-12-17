Vee Mampeezy Is A Success Story

Vee Mampeezy’s new restaurant, Veetros, launches with fanfare at Game City, marking another bold step in his journey from music star to multi-industry entrepreneur

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

When Odirile “Vee Mampeezy” Sento opened the doors of Veetros Restaurant at Game City, the atmosphere felt less like a launch and more like a celebration of a life lived with tenacity. The Mayor of Gaborone, Oarabile Motlaleng, captured the moment best when he hailed Vee as “the epitome of resilience.”

“Today I join the people who say Vee is a success story,” Motlaleng said, praising his ability to not only thrive in music but to diversify across multiple industries.

A BUSINESS BUILT ON PARTNERSHIP AND VISION

Motlaleng highlighted Vee’s 50% majority shareholding as a model for young entrepreneurs, urging them to form meaningful partnerships that push the country forward. For Vee, this restaurant marks a milestone many years in the making, a dream he says required the right team to turn into reality.

A LIVELY LAUNCH WITH STAR APPEAL

The unveiling drew a vibrant crowd, complete with food competitions, live music and appearances by both local and international celebrities. Guests moved between plates of food, performances and photo moments, mirroring the energy Vee has long brought to the stage.

A ZERO-TO-HERO JOURNEY

Reflecting on his 20-year career, Vee spoke candidly about the challenges that shaped him: starting from nothing, pushing through doubt and celebrating the wins alongside those who supported him.

“I fought through doubt and hardship, and learned that every step forward isn’t just about me, it’s about the people who believed, supported, and grew with me. This is my zero-to-hero story,” he said.

His business portfolio now spans bottled water, bread, energy drinks and brand ambassadorships, Veetros adding yet another layer to his entrepreneurial evolution.

A RESTAURANT WITH A HEART

Beyond business, Veetros is built on generosity. Vee announced that P1 from every meal sold will go directly to charity, funded entirely from the restaurant’s profits so that prices remain accessible. To him, Veetros is a promise: to create jobs, open doors and uplift the community the same way his music has lifted spirits.

Post Views: 156