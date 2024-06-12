Botswana to Host Continental Hopes Week and Challenge 2024

BTTA aims to inspire young participants from 10 African countries by providing them with a platform to compete, learn and grow for a whole week at Botho University’s Multi-Purpose Hall in Gabs

GAZETTE REPORTER

From 9 to 14 July 2024, the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) will host the African Continental Hope Week and Challenge, welcoming participants from 10 African countries to the Botho University Multi-Purpose Hall in Gaborone.

“This significant event, part of the BTTA grassroots development strategies, focuses on nurturing young athletic talent, particularly targeting athletes aged under 12 years,” BTTA spokesperson, Tshegofatso Malepa, said in a recent statement.

The event aims to foster the skills and sportsmanship of young table tennis players from across the continent by providing them with a platform to compete, learn, and grow.

From an early age

“By targeting the U-12 category, the event aligns perfectly with BTTA’s mission to cultivate and support young talent from an early age,” Malepa noted.

Botswana will be represented by promising young athletes Reneilwe Lekorwe and Tinashe Dzvaka in the U-12 boys’ category. In the U-12 girls’ category, the nation will be represented by Masa Motlhabani and Boitlamo Nkele.

“These young stars will compete against their peers from other African countries, showcasing their skills and representing Botswana on home ground,” Malepa said.

She added that Botho University’s state-of-the-art multi-purpose hall will serve as the hub for all activities, offering an ideal setting for both competition and community engagement.

A conducive environment

“The venue’s facilities are expected to provide a conducive environment for the young athletes to perform at their best,” she said.

The BTTA mouthpiece emphasised that the event underscores Botswana’s commitment to sports development and enhances its standing as a key host of continental sports events.

“The BTTA’s focus on grassroots development ensures that the future of sports in Botswana is bright, with young athletes receiving the support and opportunities they need to excel.”

A crucial step

The African Continental Hope Week and Challenge represents a crucial step in BTTA’s long-term strategy of developing table tennis in Botswana from the ground up.

By providing a competitive platform for young athletes, the organisation is investing in the future of the sport in the country.

The African Continental Hope Week and Challenge is poised to be a landmark event for BTTA and the young athletes that it aims to inspire.