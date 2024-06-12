“Healthy Warriors! Conquering NCDs” Unleashes the Power of Prevention and Wellness

Newly-launched book emphasises the importance of making healthier choices to positively impact the future and the economy

“Healthy Warriors! Conquering NCDs” is an engaging and educational storybook that is specifically designed to educate young readers about Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in line with the World Health Organisation’s Sustainable Development Goal 3.4.

The book is authored by seasoned medical scientist Katlego Tebogo Kabotho, the Founder of Jwaneng-based Maranyane Medical Laboratory.

Published locally by AfroShapers and printed by Zone Two Printers, this well-illustrated 40-page book emphases the importance of making healthier choices to positively impact the future and the economy.

The age-appropriate book takes readers on a journey through a series of stories, each focusing on a different NCD. Through these stories, readers become acquainted with a diverse group of characters facing various NCDs such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, asthma, and depression.

Each NCD is explained in detail, providing examples and clear explanations of the causes, symptoms, and possible prevention and/or management methods.

“I am passionate about public health education and have a desire to contribute to the well-being of communities,” Kabotho told Time Out.

This is a testament to the author using her educational and professional background to the fullest extent in an effort to advance healthcare, public health education, and the overall betterment of society.

The book amplifies the significant role that personal lifestyle choices play in preventing or managing NCDs. It epitomises the importance of maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in physical activities and adopting habits that promote overall well-being.

By empowering young people with this knowledge, the book aims to transform them into advocates of their own health and influencers for a healthier future.

Being the Secretary of the Botswana Epidemiology Chapter and Vice Chairperson of the Association of Women in Science Botswana has also contributed to Kabotho writing this informative read.

The author explains that she used to teach people about NCDs on social media and found it fit to now have it in an interactive book format.

“I want children to know about NCDs so that they can prevent certain things from happening,” she said.

“Healthy Warriors! Conquering NCDs” was recently launched by the Minister of Health, Edwin Dikoloti. The book is sponsored by Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital, Pulamed, Peo Resources, and Hydrate Still Water.