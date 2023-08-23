Botswana to Host Triangular Golf Tournament 

Tourney to feature women golfers from Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Golf Union (BGU) is making preparations to host Triangular Games involving women golfers from Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Scheduled to take place from 28 to 31 August, the tournament will take place at the prestigious Stanbic Bank Golf Club in Gaborone.

According to BGU president, Modiri Phuthego, the Royal and Ancient, an international golf organisation, is providing essential support with a contribution of P89,000 to enhance the experience of the visiting teams during their stay in Botswana.

Two divisions

The Triangular Games are for amateur women golfers who hold handicaps ranging from 13 to 24, classified into two distinct divisions.

Division A encompasses golfers with handicaps between 13 and 18, while Division B encompasses handicaps from 19 to 24. Each division comprises four primary players, alongside an additional reserve player.

The maximum number of players per nation is set at 10. The tournament will employ a match play format, with doubles matches taking place on the first day, followed by singles on the subsequent day.

Rotational

Operating on a rotational host pattern, this multinational tournament sees Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe taking turns as hosts annually.

Directly after the Triangular Games, BGU is all set to host the esteemed Botswana Ladies Open golf tournament.

This prestigious event is scheduled to transpire from 2 and 3 September 2023 at the Stanbic Bank Golf Club.

Debswana Diamond Company is generously supporting the tournament with a notable contribution of P153,000.

“This sponsorship arrives at an opportune moment as we are actively encouraging Batswana women to engage in golf,” Phuthego said in a telephone interview. “We extend our appreciation to Debswana for their assistance in this endeavour.”

Women golfers across the globe

The Botswana Ladies Open is extending an invitation to women golfers from across the globe, regardless of age, as long as their handicaps range from 0 to 36.

The tournament format encompasses strokeplay for golfers with handicaps of 0 to 18, while those with handicaps ranging from 19 to 36 will compete under the stableford format.

Over the years, this competition has consistently attracted the participation of over 80 women players hailing from various corners of the African continent, solidifying its reputation as a prominent and eagerly anticipated event.