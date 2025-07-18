Botswana To Host Women’s Cricket Qualifier 

Tuelo Shadrack will captain the nation’s team at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Division 2 Africa Qualifier in Gaborone that BCA is hoping will be broadcast live on Btv to elevate the sport’s visibility and inspire more young Batswana girls to take up cricket

GAZETTE REPORTER

The stage is set for a thrilling chapter in women’s cricket as Botswana prepares to host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Division 2 Africa Qualifier from July 18 to 27.

The tournament will be played at the Botswana Cricket Association (BCA) Oval that is situated behind the National Stadium in Gaborone where entry will be free for the public.

Eight teams will vie for a spot in the Division 1 tournament, which is set to take place in Namibia next month. This year’s competing nations include Sierra Leone, Mozambique, eSwatini, Cameroon, Lesotho, Malawi, Rwanda, and the host nation Botswana.

Live streaming by IMG

“We invite cricket lovers and supporters of sport alike to enjoy some competitive games and to support the Botswana Herons on their journey to qualify for Division 1,” said BCA official Sumod Damodar in a media statement issued Monday.

For the first time in Botswana’s cricketing history, efforts are being made to bring the matches to a national television audience. According to Damodar, collaboration between the International Cricket Council (ICC), IMG, and Botswana Television (Btv) could see the games broadcast live.

“All efforts to make this a reality are underway, and once confirmed, the schedules will be shared widely,” he said. “Nevertheless, live streaming by IMG will be in place and the links for all games will also be shared through all available platforms.”

If it goes ahead, televised coverage is expected to elevate the sport’s visibility in Botswana and inspire more young girls to take up cricket.

Botswana squad named

Meanwhile, the Botswana Cricket Association has announced a 14-member squad to represent the country in the qualifying tournament. The team will be captained by experienced all-rounder Tuelo Shadrack.

She will be joined by Pako Mapotsane, Goabilwe Matome, Laura Mophakedi, Oratile Kgeresi, Wendy Moutswi, Kesego Inakale, Aliya Motorwalo, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Onneile Keitsemang, Tlhalefo Godisamang, Merapelo Phiase, Goitseone Setshwane, and Maatla Sefati.

Head coach Stanley Timoni will guide the team, with assistance from Reginald Nehonde and team manager Shameelah Mosweu.