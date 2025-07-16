Mpene, Banda Crowned Junior Chess Champions 

The FIDE-rated competition held brought together U-21 players from across Botswana in an event marked by strategic brilliance, rising talent and fierce competition

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Thuto Mpene and Women FIDE Master (WFM) Natalie Banda etched their names into Botswana’s chess history books this past weekend when they emerging champions of the 2025 Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) Junior Chess Championships.

The FIDE-rated competition held at the University of Botswana in Gaborone brought together players under the age of 21 from across the country in a tightly contested event marked by strategic brilliance, rising talent and fierce competition.

Both Mpene and Banda secured 6.5 points out of a possible 7 rounds, asserting dominance in the Open and Girls sections respectively.

Gold, trophies and cash

Their victories earned them gold medals, trophies, and cash prizes — P1,000 for the Open champion (Mpene) and P700 for the Girls’ section winner (Banda).

More significantly, the two will represent Botswana at the 2025 Africa Junior Chess Championships in Cape Verde in September.

In the Open category, Raymond Maretlwaneng secured the second spot while Moses Mananga finished third, showcasing consistent form across all rounds.

Emerging female talent

On the girls’ side, Women Candidate Master (WCM) Amolemo Mosweu took silver while WCM Laone Moshoboro claimed bronze, rounding off a competitive field of emerging female talent.

Botswana Chess Federation spokesperson, Goitsemodimo Makgatle, hailed the tournament as one of the most successful junior events in recent years. “This championship brought together the country’s most promising young talents,” she said in an interview.

“The level of play was exceptionally high. The discipline, focus, and sportsmanship displayed by the participants are a clear reflection that the future of chess in Botswana is in capable hands.”

Cape Verde for elite junior players

Makgatle added that the tournament drew players from across Botswana, some of whom were participating at the national level for the first time. “What’s exciting is that we identified several rising stars, especially in the Open section,” she said.

“The federation is encouraged by the quality of players coming through the ranks. They’ve proven that with the right mentorship and exposure, Botswana can produce continental and even global chess champions.”

Towards international stage

The upcoming continental event in Cape Verde will be a vital test for Mpene and Banda as they prepare to take on Africa’s elite junior players. BCF has already begun strategising on intensive training camps to sharpen their skills and boost their international competitiveness.

