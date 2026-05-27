Botswana Youth Chess Impress

Strong performances in Uganda underline rising competitiveness despite narrow medal misses

GAZETTE REPORTER

The 17th Africa Youth Chess Championship 2026 concluded in Uganda, with Team Botswana delivering a mixed but largely encouraging performance against strong continental opposition.

Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) spokesperson Goitsemodimo Makgatle said the team showed resilience throughout the competition. “These performances show that the future of Botswana chess is bright, and the players have given us real confidence going forward,” she said in a telephone interview after the event.

Standout Play

Ngwao Keoletile produced Botswana’s strongest result in the Under 10 Open section, scoring 7.5/9. He finished 4th out of 169 players, narrowly missing a medal on tie-breaks after three players were tied on 7.5 points for positions two and three. He entered the competition ranked 5th and ended just outside the podium.

Makgatle said Keoletile’s performance reflected the team’s broader progress. “Even when medals are just out of reach, the level of play shows real growth and potential,” he said.

In the Under 10 Girls section, Atang Fidzani scored 6 points, improving significantly from a starting rank of 36th to finish 16th out of 91 players.

Team Results

In the Under 8 Girls category, Sebaga Kefitlhile scored 5/9, finishing 18th of 53, up from a starting rank of 20th.

In the Under 10 Open, Malcolm Muzinda finished on 3/9, placing 141st after starting 124th.

Under 12 Open players showed mixed progress: Yanbo Wu scored 6/9, rising from 197th to 37th of 198, while Cherillah Sarang Ram scored 6.5/9 to finish 22nd from 30th seed. Lefika Makgatho ended on 5/9, finishing 58th from 145th.

In the Under 12 Girls section, Vinah Mesotlo scored 3.5/9, finishing 77th of 104 from a 71st starting rank.

Under 14 Girls saw Eyana Dikwetla score 6/9, finishing 13th of 80 from 22nd seed, while Qudsia Toor Abrar scored 6.5/9 to retain 7th place.

In the Under 14 Open, Samuel Mukisa scored 4.5/9, finishing 84th from 42nd.

Under 16 Girls player Fatima Toor Abrar scored 4.5/9, finishing 30th from a 25th starting rank.

In the Under 16 Open, Suresh Babu Goutham and Zeyin Wu each scored 5/9, finishing 36th and 33rd respectively, while Madhav Mohanakrisnan scored 6/9 to climb to 18th from 36th seed.

Under 18 Girls competitor Maya Otimile scored 5.5/9, finishing 5th from 3rd seed.

Closing Outlook

Makgatle said the overall results should be seen in context of development and long-term progress. “The future of Botswana chess remains incredibly bright,” she said.