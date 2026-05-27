Botswana Darts Selection Final Stage Set

Final trials in Palapye will determine national squad for Region V Games in Gaborone amid intensified competition among 52 qualifiers

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Darts Association (BDA) will stage its final selection on Saturday, 30 May 2026, at Lotsane Senior School in Palapye, beginning at 0830 hours. The process will reduce 52 players, who qualified from preliminary selections held on 18 April, to a final 26-member national squad.

According to BDA spokesperson Thato Maphorisa, the final phase will involve a round-robin format among all shortlisted players.

“Out of the players who made it to the final stage, they undergo another round robin against each other and the ones with more points will qualify for the national team,” Maphorisa said.

Squad Development

The final squad will represent Botswana at the Region V Games scheduled to take place at Aquarian Tide Hotel in Gaborone from 26 to 30 August this year. The competition will include Botswana as host nation, alongside Zimbabwe, South Africa, Eswatini, Namibia, Zambia, Lesotho, and Malawi.

Maphorisa said the selection process has been structured to ensure stronger representation across all categories, which include Under-25 boys and girls, Senior Men and Women, and Veterans Men and Women.

“This year we have ensured that we try to select the best players. For example, two of one of our best players who could not compete previously now have a chance to be included in the national team. This will boost the squad in the Senior Men. More practice matches will be conducted since we will be hosting, meaning no extra travelling expenses. Therefore we hope to have a fit squad,” he said.

Performance Targets

The association has set performance expectations for the team, with a focus on improving its regional standing.

“This year our plan is to bring back our Top 3 status we lost in Eswatini two years ago. That one is a guaranteed promise that if we don’t emerge overall champions we will be in the Top 3,” Maphorisa said.

The final selection is expected to be closely contested as players compete for limited places in the national team ahead of the August tournament.