Botswana’s Finest Athletes to Shine at 43rd Annual Sports Awards this Weekend

For some, the pronouncement is merely a formality while for others the revelation will explode like a secret on Night of the Stars

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s Royal Aria Convention Centre will transform into a stage of celebration this Saturday 18 May 2024 when the nation honours its brightest athletes at the 43rd Annual Sports Awards.

In what promises to be an evening of glitz and glamour, athletes from various disciplines will gather alongside esteemed sports figures to receive their awards and celebrate their achievements on both national and international platforms.

As tradition dictates, the spotlight will be on the three most coveted titles: Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, and Sportsperson of the Year.

Captivating spectators

Among the contenders for Sportsman of the Year, sprinter Letsile Tebogo is the frontrunner, with his stellar performances captivating spectators worldwide and underscoring Botswana’s prowess in athletics.

Tebogo’s nomination not only acknowledges his individual triumphs but also showcases the global influence of Botswana’s athletics talent.

Joining him are Ross Branch of Motor Sport and Karabo Motlhanka of Cricket.

Fiercely contested

In the fiercely contested Sportswoman of the Year category, Oratile Nowe joins the ranks of outstanding athletes where she is pitted against Refilwe Tholakele of Football and Lesego Masimola of Karate.

The coveted Sportsperson of the Year award remains shrouded in suspense, with the recipient set to be unveiled on the night of the awards.

Highlighting the promising future of Botswana’s sporting landscape, junior athlete Sethunya Majama leads the pack for Junior Sportswoman of the Year, facing competition from Natalie Banda of Chess and Neo Nogampe of Judo.

Significant impact

In the Junior Sportsman of the Year category, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi represents Athletics, signalling the code’s significant impact on youth development.

Kao Nsala of Karate and Denzel Seetso of Tennis round out the nominees in this category.

The nominations also recognise the collective efforts of teams, with the Men’s U20 4x400m Relay Team earning a nomination for Team of the Year, showcasing the camaraderie and depth within Botswana’s track and field endeavours.

They contend against the Lawn Bowls Women’s National Team and Karate Men’s Team Kata for the coveted title.

Pivotal role

Acknowledging the pivotal role of coaching in athletics success, Kebonyemodisa Dose Mosimanyane receives recognition in the Coach of the Year category, while Moses Bantsi is nominated for Sports Administrator of the Year, lauding his effective stewardship and organisational acumen in the athletics sector.

While athletics commands a dominant presence in this year’s nominations, the diverse array of sports represented underscores the richness of Botswana’s sporting culture.

From judo to karate and football to chess, the nominations reflect the breadth and depth of the nation’s sports development programmes.

Enriching

In a testament to Botswana’s global sporting appeal, the Non-Citizens’ category celebrates the contributions of international coaches and players, further enriching the country’s sports scene with their expertise and talent.

Meanwhile, the Botswana National Sports Commission has been hosting the annual sports awards, aptly dubbed Night of the Stars, since 1981, partnering with various corporate players in the laudable effort of recognising the achievements of active athletes from across the spectrum of sporting disciplines in the country.