Botswana’s Olympic Team Receives A  Hero’s Welcome

Team Botswana was greeted by jubilant crowds because the athletes made history with their outstanding performances at the Games. Staff Writer TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO was there

The team that represented Botswana at the just-concluded Olympic Games returned home to a hero’s welcome at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone yesterday.

This is because the athletes made history with their outstanding performances at the Games.

They were greeted by thousands of jubilant crowds of Batswana and government officials in a celebration that underscored the nation’s deep appreciation of their achievements.

To witness the moment

The crowds had begun to gather at the airport hours before the arrival of Team Botswana, each person eager to be the first to catch a glimpse of the returning heroes.

The excitement was palpable, with many dressed in national colours and waving flags as they sang songs of celebration.

By the time the team arrived at the National Stadium, the venue was filled to capacity, with fans and supporters having waited for more than an hour to witness the moment.

The most luminous star

Letsile Tebogo – who emerged as the most luminous star of the Games by winning Botswana’s first-ever gold medal in the 200m with a blistering time of 19.46s – addressed the crowd at the National Stadium in gratitude and humility.

“I would like to thank my team, from the manager to the last athlete,” said the soft-spoken athlete whose gentle mien belies his wing-footed speed.

“I have been through a lot and they were there for me at all times, even through the ups and downs.”

Letsile’s tribute to his Mother

The latter point was at once in mourning his Beloved Mother who passed away in May, as well as a tribute to her and his sister who was among the spectators in Paris and an ode to the team in whose camaraderie and warmth he always knew he could count on if it should become necessary.

Tebogo’s victory not only marked a personal achievement for the athlete but also represented a historic milestone as the first 200m medal for the entire African continent.

The 21-year old lad who runs like a bat out of hell was also a key member of Botswana’s 4x400m relay team that secured a silver medal.

The Government and Batswana

Tebogo also expressed his gratitude to the government which flew his family to Paris to support him during the Games.

“I would also like to thank Batswana for their support,” he added, his voice filled with emotion as he acknowledged the role that his compatriots played in his success.

The Minister of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture, Tumiso Rakgare, spoke with pride and appreciation at the ceremony, praising the entire team for their outstanding performance.

The sponsors saluted

“The team made us proud and we thank them all,” he said. “We also extend our gratitude to the sponsors who made this possible and to Batswana for keeping the team in their prayers. This is our collective achievement as a nation.”

In recognition of their efforts, Minister Rakgare announced that Tebogo would receive two houses from the government while all other members of the relay team would be awarded a house each.

In his address, President Mokgweetsi Masisi lauded the athletes for their dedication and promised continued support from the government. “I want to take this moment to thank the whole team on behalf of all Batswana,” said the President.

“No one will go home empty-handed”

“We have scheduled a formal ceremony where the entire team will be appreciated with rewards. I assure you that each and every one of them will be rewarded – no one will go home empty-handed.”

He emphasised the importance of preparation for the next Olympics, pledging that the government would commit more resources to ensure even greater success in the future.

“Preparations for the next Olympics begin today,” the President said, underscoring the nation’s ambition of building on the achievements of this team at this year’s Games.