Letsile Tebogo: Botswana’s Golden Hero at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Driven by the unparalleled talent of Letsile Tebogo, Botswana’s journey to athletic greatness took an extraordinary leap at the Paris Olympics.

The young sprinter’s double triumph – securing gold in the men’s 200m and silver in the men’s 4x400m relay – has ensured that his name is etched into the annals of Olympic history.

Tebogo’s victory in the 200m on Thursday 8 August 2024 was nothing short of historic. With an electrifying burst of speed, the 21-year-old surged past his competitors, crossing the finish line first and his chest as he earned Botswana – and Africa – its first-ever Olympic gold in athletics.

Personal, national and African

The victory was as much a personal triumph as it was a historic moment for Botswana and the African continent. The rising star who hails from the principal town of BaNgwaketse, Kanye, stormed to victory in an African record of 19.46s seconds in front of a roaring Stade de France crowd, denying pre-race favourite Noah Lyles of the United a coveted sprint double.

The country only had two previous medals of any colour. Nijel Amos won silver in the 800m in London in 2012 and secured bronze in the 4x400m relay in Tokyo.

The significance of Tebogo’s victory extends beyond the realm of sports. Earlier in the year, Tebogo’s personal loss in the passing away of his Beloved Mother on Sunday 19 May could have derailed his aspirations but he turned his sorrow into a source of strength.

“She’s watching up there”

“It’s basically me carrying her through every stride that I take inside the field,” he told reporters after winning the 200m race. “She’s watching up there, and she’s really, really happy.”

Tebogo also posted a national record in the 100m final, but his time of 9.86s was only sufficient for sixth on that occasion. He had been the fastest man in the 200m semis and made sure to carry the feat to the final where he became the toast of the entire continent.

He told journalists: “My coach has told me just now, ‘Now it’s your race. You can do whatever you want. It’s either a medal or not. I don’t care. You made it through after all you have been through, making it to the final. I’m the happiest coach ever.’

I knew Noah was far behind

“So for me this is a really amazing moment for myself. Before the race, when I was walking to the call room, he (his coach) just told me, ‘I think it’s now best we just do what we did in London when we ran the African record.’

“When the gun went off, I knew Kenny Bednarek was going to run away. So make sure, just close him down because I have that top-end speed that will allow me to be in the race without getting tired.

“So that’s what I did. And when I saw (Bednarek) fade I knew Noah was far away behind us. So that means I’m the Olympic champion. It really means a lot to my late mum because she always dreamt of me making it here (the Olympics).

“My little sister is in the stands”

“I think my little sister is in the stands. I don’t know where she’s sitting, but I believe she’s happy. She’s representing her while she’s here. So it means a lot for everybody – the country, the continent, and my family at large.”

The story of Tebogo’s 200m victory is interwoven with another touching narrative. Earlier this year, when many Batswana felt that the reigning Miss World Africa, Lesego Chombo, was unjustly denied the title of Miss World, Tebogo’s support for the beauty queen was palpable.

A visceral message for Lesego Chombo

He wrote on his Facebook page “Congratulations kgaitsadi (sister). You have indeed taken Africa to the world. Ba ntlogelle (Leave them to me).”

Through his own triumph in Paris, some felt a form of vengeance and justice; a gesture that spoke to his sense of solidarity and commitment to his country and continent.

Tebogo’s success reverberated through Botswana, bringing not only national pride but also a moment of collective joy in a time of mourning for some families.

For this reporter

For this reporter, Tebogo’s victory offered a rare source of comfort in the midst of personal grief. Following his 200m gold medal victory, my own family – recently deeply affected by the loss of a loved one on 3rd August – found solace in the celebration.

As Tebogo’s name was celebrated across the country, I witnessed my family members, who were in mourning, set their sorrow aside momentarily. Everyone jumped in joy and celebrated, their spirits lifted by Tebogo’s triumph.

For a short moment, the pain of loss was eased by the joy of the victory, reminding us all of the profound impact that sports can have on the human spirit. Many Batswana took to the streets to sing and dance in celebration Tebogo’s victory.

Teammates Bayapo Ndori, Collen Kebinatshipi and Anthony Pesela

A very resourceful young man, Tebogo’s success was not confined to his individual event. Just hours after his gold medal performance, he returned to the track for the men’s 4x400m relay and helped the team to qualify for the final.

In the final, he was the anchorman for the relay. Tebogo’s final leg was nothing short of heroic. Alongside teammates Bayapo Ndori, Collen Kebinatshipi and Anthony Pesela, the Botswana team secured a silver medal with a time of 2:54.53s.

The United States won gold with an Olympic record of 2:54.43s, narrowly missing the world record of 2:54.29s set in Stuttgart in 1993.

Odysseus in The Odyssey

Meanwhile, the narrative of Tebogo’s achievements draws a compelling parallel with Homer’s epic tale of Odysseus in The Odyssey. Like the Greek hero, Tebogo faced numerous trials and tribulations on his journey to greatness.

Odysseus’ voyage was fraught with danger, yet his unwavering determination and wit guided him home. Similarly, Tebogo navigated the turbulent waters of personal grief, intense competition and national expectations, emerging as a symbol of resilience and triumph.

The gold and silver medals on Tebogo’s neck are more than mere symbols of athletic prowess; they are a tribute to his unyielding spirit and the love that propelled him forward.

The human spirit

As he stood on the podium, his gold medal a radiant testament to his hard work, the memory of his mother was never far from his mind. Tebogo’s story is a reminder that even in the darkest of times, the human spirit can rise to meet and overcome the greatest challenges.

Botswana’s celebration of its historic Olympic success is a testament to Tebogo’s impact on his country and the world. His journey resonates with many, transcending the boundaries of sports to become a powerful narrative of hope and inspiration.

For Tebogo, the Paris 2024 Olympics will be remembered not only as a personal triumph for the wing-footed athlete who put on a special pair of shoes for his Beloved Mother but as a moment that united a nation in celebration of its own potential and resilience and a toast to the African continent.