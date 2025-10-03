Boxing Body Eyes Olympic Push

The Botswana Boxing Association plans to launch a national league in March, but some question whether it can attract sustained sponsorship and compliance from clubs

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) has announced plans to launch a national boxing league in March 2026, aiming to raise the sport’s competitiveness and attract commercial interest.

League concept

BoBA spokesperson Kabelo Seleka confirmed that the proposal will be presented at the association’s Ordinary General Meeting later this month. Draft guidelines and a club licensing system are also set for unveiling.

“This will cover key requirements such as qualified coaches, first aid, and other essentials to ensure clubs are professional and presentable,” Seleka said.

Competition structure

The league will initially target elite divisions for men and women, with junior categories introduced later. The format will use International Boxing Association weight divisions and a points-based ranking system. Seleka said the association is studying models from East and Southern Africa.

At least 15–20 clubs are expected to participate, depending on readiness and compliance with licensing standards. “Through the licensing process, we aim to standardise clubs so they are competitive, safe, and attractive to sponsors,” Seleka said.

Concerns over funding

BoBA has started talks with potential sponsors to secure long-term backing. Seleka said the aim is to “fund the league, boost visibility, and ensure its sustainability.” However, some boxing officials privately cautioned that without guaranteed sponsorship, the league risks being delayed or scaled back.

If successful, the league could become a platform for Botswana’s preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games.