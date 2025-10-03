Zebras Final Squad Announced 

Coach Morena Ramoreboli has named his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Guinea, but concerns persist about whether Botswana can compete against higher-ranked nations

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Zebras will face Uganda and Guinea in the FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers after Head Coach Morena Ramoreboli announced his final squad on Thursday.

Squad breakdown

The squad features a mix of local and international players. Goalkeepers include Keagile Kgosipula (Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Lesenya Malapela (Orapa United), and Kabelo Dambe (Township Rollers).

Midfield selections are Gilbert Baruti, Kutlwelo Mpolokang, and Ronaldo Fortune (Mochudi Centre Chiefs); Lebogang Ditsele (Gaborone United); Thero Setsile (Jwaneng Galaxy); Omphile Vissage (Township Rollers); and Gape Mohutsiwa (Mouloudia Club d’Oran).

Defenders include Shanganani Ganda, Mothusi Johnson, and Alford Velaphi (Gaborone United), Botsile Sakana (Orapa United), and Thabo Leinanyane and Chicco Molefe (Jwaneng Galaxy), among others.

Upcoming fixtures

Botswana will host Uganda on October 9 at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, followed by an away fixture against Guinea on October 14 in Casablanca, Morocco.

Expectations tempered

While Ramoreboli has expressed confidence, analysts say Botswana will need exceptional performances to compete with Uganda and Guinea, both ranked above Botswana. Some supporters voiced concern that despite new faces in the squad, the team’s lack of depth may undermine qualification hopes.