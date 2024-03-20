BSSA Impressed by Swimmers’ Performance At African Games

Budapest-based Adrian Robinson brings home two bronzes

Financial constraints restricted Botswana team to 4 swimmers

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s swimming team emerged with pride from the African Games that were held in Accra, Ghana from the 9th to 13th of this month.

Led by Matshelo Radimo, the Treasurer of Botswana Swimming Sport Association (BSSA) who served as Team Manager at the competition, the contingent showcased exceptional talent despite the stiff competition from established swimming powerhouses.

“We are happy with the performance of our swimming team at the African Games,” Radimo stated in a telephone interview. “Our swimmers showed resilience and positivity throughout the competition, proving that we are not underdogs.”

Immense pride

The standout performer for Botswana was Adrian Robinson, a beneficiary of the Botswana National Sport Commission’s elite scholarship programme currently based in Budapest, Hungary.

Robinson’s stellar performance saw him clinch two bronze medals, first in the men’s 100m breaststroke and then in the 50m breaststroke events.

Radimo expressed immense pride in Robinson’s achievements, highlighting his dedication and talent.

Despite fielding a small team, Botswana made its mark on the competition, prompting Radimo to emphasise the team’s collective effort.

Presence of Olympians

“Even though we were aware of the presence of Olympians from countries like South Africa and Egypt, our swimmers gave their best to represent their country admirably,” he said. “We were not underdogs. We took serious competition to them.”

The Botswana team’s success extended beyond individual performances, with Radimo highlighting their participation in mixed relays.

“Despite our limited numbers, we managed to field two mixed relay teams,” he noted. “I am pleased to announce that one of these relays, the 4x100m mixed medley, made it to the finals,” he said.

Personal best times

Additionally, Botswana’s swimmers achieved personal best times in their individual events, further underlining their dedication and progress.

The Botswana contingent comprised four swimmers, with Robinson and Andile Bekker in the men’s category and Kyra Harry and Maxine Egnar in the women’s category.

In addition to Radimo as the Team Manager, another BSSA official who accompanied team was Coach Israel Keitumele.

“Each country was allowed to register 52 swimmers,” Radimo said to explain their constraints further. “However, due to budgetary limitations, we could only send four swimmers and two officials.”

Olympic-size pools

Reflecting on lessons learned from the competition, Radimo emphasised the need for improved infrastructure and expanded opportunities for Botswana’s swimmers.

“The swimming facility at the African Games was world-class, highlighting the importance of access to Olympic-size pools for training,” he observed.

“We also recognise the need for a larger team to enable participation in relay events and to enhance our competitive edge in continental competitions.”