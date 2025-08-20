BTA Draws Global Talent 

Players converged in Gaborone from as far afield as Switzerland, the United States, Colombia, Portugal and the United Kingdom for the tournament that gave a strong platform to homegrown talent

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Under the sunlit courts of the National Tennis Centre in Gaborone last week, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) J30 tournament unfolded with a seamless rhythm that reflected Botswana’s growing reputation as a trusted host of world-class junior tennis events.

The tournament – which featured players from as far as Switzerland, the United States, Colombia, Portugal and the United Kingdom – also gave a strong platform to homegrown talent.

In a proud moment for the host nation, no less than 13 local players earned spots in the main draw, with one reaching the quarterfinals.

International praise

“This is already a working template,” said the spokesperson of Botswana Tennis Association, Tshepang Tlhankane, in an interview on the sidelines of the tournament . “We’ve been hosting many of these tournaments now and there really isn’t much that we haven’t mastered around them.”

While Botswana’s technical capacity has long been lauded in local circles, it is the international community that continues to echo its praise.

“Every player would like to go to a good host nation,” Tlhankane noted. “Players come from all over the world to play here because of good reviews from previous participants.

Global ranking points

“Players’ safety is important, and there is no threat to players in Botswana. We host tournaments with the highest level of professionalism, hence the growing number of international participation.”

Indeed, in a sport where first impressions carry considerable weight and word-of-mouth travels fast, Botswana has become a favourable destination on the junior tennis calendar — especially for those navigating the gruelling circuit of global ranking points.

But beyond hospitality and logistics, there is a strategic aim: exposure for local talent.

J60 next

“Hosting helps expose most of our players to international tournaments,” Tlhankane said. “A lot of them learn a lot and are encouraged to work harder as they watch some of these top-ranked players in action.”

The competition, which forms part of a two-week ITF junior tennis stretch in Botswana — with the J60 event next — remains on schedule with no disruptions.

“We have everything set and in motion,” Tlhankane added. “There are no changes that we are effecting as far as the tournament is concerned.”