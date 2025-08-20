FNB’s Bold Bet Begins to Pay Off 

Having laid out a staggering P28.5 million spread over three seasons of the Botswana Premier League, FNB’s partnership was always about more than a logo on a jersey

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

When the second season of the FNB Premiership kicked off last weekend, the sense of momentum was unmistakable, and it was not just for the footballers but for First National Bank Botswana too.

Having laid out a staggering P28.5 million spread over three seasons of the Botswana Premier League, FNB’s partnership was always about more than a logo on a jersey.

It was a strategic foray into the heart of the country’s sporting culture – one that is now beginning to yield both emotional and measurable returns.

Brand visibility and community impact

“The partnership with the Botswana Football League has delivered tremendous value in terms of brand visibility and community impact,” Peo Porogo, Director of Marketing & Communications at FNB Botswana, said in a written response to Gazette Sports.

“The FNB Premiership has positioned our brand at the heart of the nation’s most beloved sport, allowing us to connect directly with thousands of passionate supporters across Botswana.”

Beyond the Branding

In Porogo’s view, visibility, while significant, is only one layer of success.

“What excites us most is the impact,” she said. “Football has proven to be a powerful platform to drive unity, inspire dreams, and create opportunities.

FNB in the narrative of local football

“We are seeing our brand not only recognised but meaningfully associated with progress, empowerment, and the growth of Botswana’s sporting ecosystem.”

The bank has leaned into this ecosystem with intent. From stadium activations and grassroots programmes to community outreach and digital fan engagement, FNB is embedding itself in the narrative of local football.

This isn’t just sport sponsorship; it is a long-term investment in cultural capital.

First-season highlights

Reflecting on the inaugural season under the FNB banner, Porogo painted a picture of renewal. “We witnessed electrifying matches, the rise of new talent, and fierce rivalries that reignited national pride in local football,” she said.

Importantly, the Premiership helped draw fans back to stadiums – an intangible, yet vital sign of football’s rebirth. “A major milestone was seeing Batswana fill up the stadiums again,” Porogo noted.

Off the pitch, the league made “significant strides in professionalising the game, uplifting players and officials, and strengthening the business of football in Botswana”.

FNB’s Grassroots to Greatness

But perhaps the greatest triumph, she believes, lies in what it means for the future. “The sponsorship amplified our Grassroots to Greatness philosophy by providing young players a professional stage to showcase their skills,” she asserted.

But has the investment translated into tangible returns for FNB? Porogo’s response is unequivocal.

“In terms of customer engagement, the FNB Premiership has provided unique opportunities to connect with existing and potential clients through fan-centred activations, competitions, and tailored products for supporters,” she said.

Shared prosperity

There’s also a corporate social responsibility dividend: “This investment aligns seamlessly with our commitment to shared prosperity, which speaks to the bank’s human and social development pillar,” Porogo noted.

The sponsorship is creating economic opportunities around the game and contributing to regional competitiveness. “These outcomes reflect not only a sound return on investment but also a powerful demonstration of how sports can advance social and economic impact,” she says.