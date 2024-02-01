BTTA Conducts National Team Selections 

More selections to include players living abroad set for June

Eyes set on ITTF Southern Africa Region World Qualifiers in Angola

Botswana champion Reneilwe Lekorwe just won gold medals in SA

GAZETTE REPORTER

Bontleng Babusi Hall at Extension 14 in Gaborone was a beehive of activity over the weekend when Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) held a special tournament and conducted interim selections to senior national team selection event that will represent the nation on the international stage.

The event saw emergence of skilled players in the fiercely contested tournament, setting the stage for Botswana’s journey to the ITTF Southern Africa Region World Qualifiers 2024 in Angola.

Bakang Maloka of Moshupa Spinners TTC and Tshepiso Rebatenne of Nhabe TTC clinched their spots on the national team by virtue of ranking first in the men’s and women’s categories respectively from the previous season.

Independent athlete

Olorato Ramagapu, an independent athlete who recently made a move during the transfer window, also retained her position on the women’s national team.

Tsholofelo Gaokgalemelwe of Smash Maniacs TTC and Emmah Lelatisitswe of Nhabe TTC demonstrated their prowess, securing spots on the interim national team for the women.

On the men’s side, William Olyn of Smash Maniacs TTC, Mompati Chabe of BDF TTC, and Masa Lesole of Smash Maniacs TTC secured positions, with Lesole successfully retaining his spot.

Final roster

With the current selection an interim arrangement, a final roster will be unveiled in Gaborone on 8 June.

This final selection will incorporate international-based athletes vying for coveted places in the ultimate national team that will compete in the ITTF Southern Africa Region World Qualifiers.

“This interim selection is a testament to the outstanding talent present in our local table tennis community,” said BTTA spokesperson, Tshegofatso Malepa, in an interview.

Junior Diteemane

“We eagerly anticipate the final selection that will undoubtedly include a blend of exceptional local and international players.”

Selections for junior Diteemane for the U-15 and U-19 categories are scheduled for 17 February to provide a platform for emerging younger players to showcase their skills.

Meanwhile, the spotlight shines on Reneilwe Lekorwe of Smash Maniacs, who is the reigning local champion with an impressive collection of regional silver medals.

Veritable prodigy

A veritable prodigy, Lekorwe recently showcased his skills at the Juniors and Seniors tournament organised by the Limpopo Table Tennis Association in South Africa.

Despite a brief hiatus during the festive season, Lekorwe emerged victorious, securing gold medals in the U-13 and U-15 categories.

Said BTTA Malepa: “Lekorwe’s success at the regional tournament underscores his commitment and potential. As he gears up for the season, his aspirations to dominate the region seem well within reach.”