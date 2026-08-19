BTTA Revises 2026 Calendar

The changes are aimed at accommodating two international youth competitions Botswana will host in November while allowing athletes and clubs time to prepare

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) has revised its 2026 events calendar to accommodate international competitions it will host later this year, according to a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Tshegofatso Malepa.

Malepa said the adjustments were intended to minimise clashes between local and international programmes, give clubs and athletes adequate preparation time, and ensure Botswana meets the requirements for hosting international competitions.

The association will host the Commonwealth Youth Championship on November 8 and 9, followed by the WTT Youth Contender from November 11 to 14. Both competitions will be held in Gaborone.

“The hosting of these events is an important milestone for us as an Association,” Malepa said in the statement.

She said the competitions would give young Botswana players an opportunity to compete against international opposition on home soil while increasing Botswana’s exposure within the global table tennis community.

The events will also provide officials, coaches and technical personnel with experience in hosting and managing international competitions, according to the statement.

Domestic programme

Under the revised calendar, the Kgatleng Open Tournament will take place on August 29 as initially planned. The Club Championships will follow on September 12, while the Independence Grand Finale is scheduled for September 30.

The Dithubaruba TTC Open is scheduled for November 7, followed by the Jwaneng Open on November 28.

BTTA said venues for tournaments and competitions on the updated calendar would be announced in due course. Further information on venues and other logistical arrangements will be communicated through the association’s official channels.

Malepa urged clubs, players, coaches, officials and other stakeholders to take note of the revised dates and make the necessary preparations.

International commitments

Botswana’s senior national team is scheduled to participate in the Senior Africa Championships in Morocco from October 18 to 25.

The year will conclude with the AUSC Region 5 Youth U19 competition in Mozambique, scheduled for December 4 to 13.

BTTA said it remained committed to delivering a competitive domestic calendar while ensuring Botswana continues to host and participate in major international table tennis events.

In a separate announcement, Malepa said India-based Aurther Kgaswe is expected to return to Botswana on Tuesday through Sir Seretse Khama International Airport at 12:30 p.m. after successfully completing his studies in India.

According to the statement, Kgaswe’s return marks the end of his academic journey and the beginning of a new chapter back home.