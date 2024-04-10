BTTA Secures Sponsorship Deal with Jin Motors 

Timing of this partnership opportune as BTTA prepares to host Africa Youth Championships

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a significant development for growth and advancement of table tennis in the country, Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) has finalised a two-year sponsorship agreement with Jin Motors.

The partnership, as announced by the BTTA, is poised to inject crucial financial support and resources aimed at bolstering infrastructure, training programmes, and participation opportunities for enthusiasts of table tennis across Botswana.

With Jin Motors coming on board as a sponsor, BTTA says it will be strategically positioned to broaden its reach, attract fresh talent and elevate the standard of table tennis in the region.

“This sponsorship deal represents a shared commitment between both parties to foster sports development and community engagement,” it states in a statement.

Healthy lifestyles

“Jin Motors, a prominent name in the automotive industry, recognises the importance of backing grassroots sports initiatives and believes in the potential of table tennis to nurture talent and promote healthy lifestyles.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Jin Motors will extend financial backing alongside promotional and logistical support for various events and activities organised by BTTA.

The infusion of these resources is anticipated to catalyse the expansion of the sport and foster a more dynamic table tennis community in Botswana.

Budding talent

Expressing gratitude for Jin Motors’ partnership in the press release, the president of BTTA, Kudzanani Motswagole emphasised the positive impact it will wield on the development of table tennis in the country.

Motswagole underscored BTTA’s anticipation of leveraging this collaboration to introduce more individuals to the sport, cultivate budding talent and achieve greater success both domestically and internationally.

“With the sponsorship deal now solidified, we stand poised to embark on an exhilarating journey of expansion and innovation, guided by our shared vision of promoting excellence and inclusivity within the sport,” he said.

Crucial milestone

“As table tennis gains momentum in Botswana, the partnership with Jin Motors lays the groundwork for a promising future teeming with opportunities for athletes, enthusiasts, and the broader community.”

The timing of this partnership is particularly opportune as BTTA prepares to host the Africa Youth Championships in 2024.

This Jin Motors sponsorship not only signifies a crucial milestone in the association’s journey but also sets the stage for a transformative period of growth and advancement in Botswana’s table tennis landscape.