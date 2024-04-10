Howard University Volleyballers Keen About Botswana Trip 

To lock horns with Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Zambia

To visit schools and run volleyball camps on off-field tasks

American college teams can go on a foreign tour once every 4 years

GAZETTE REPORTER

Anticipation is running high within Howard University women’s volleyball team ahead of its visit to Botswana in a two-nation stop that includes Zimbabwe from 16 to 27 May.

The Washington-based institution has released an official statement confirming their trip to Botswana.

“The Howard University Volleyball Programme is proud to announce its upcoming foreign tour to Botswana and Zimbabwe where the team will engage in a series of enriching experiences on and off the court,” it announced via their website.

Community initiatives

The team will participate in the Universities International Invitational Tournament organised by the Botswana Volleyball Federation as reported by Gazette Sports last month.

The American college volleyball team will lock horns with teams from Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Zambia. But the team is reported to be even more excited to participate in off-field tasks.

Labelled the ‘Transformative Foreign Tour,’ the trip will include engaging in community initiatives with the team visiting schools and setting up volleyball camps to share their knowledge and experience with students.

Positive difference

College teams in the United States are permitted to go on a foreign tour once every four years.

According to the head coach, Shaun Kupferberg, the team has a lot to benefit through empowering the community and realising that their influence runs beyond the court.

“Our focus extends beyond the volleyball court,” he said. “This tour Is about using the platform of sport to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

“We want our student-athletes to understand the importance of giving back and serving as leaders in other communities.”

Community-oriented

The Director of Athletics at Howard University, Kery Davis, also spoke glowingly about the upcoming trip as it will offer the students an opportunity to become well-rounded and community-oriented individuals.

“The tour is an invaluable opportunity for our student-athletes to expand their horizons,” he said.

“By experiencing new cultures and engaging with communities abroad, they will develop into well rounded individuals who are equipped to become leaders in their respective career fields upon graduation.”