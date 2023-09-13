BW Wins Two Medals At Championships In Cairo

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana chess team has left a lasting impression at the recently concluded African Youth Chess Championships, held in the vibrant city of Cairo, Egypt, from September 1st to 9th, 2023. The delegation returned home with a total of two medals, showcasing the nation’s growing prowess in the world of chess.

Natalie Banda emerged victorious

The crowning achievement came in the form of a gold medal earned by Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Natalie Banda, who emerged victorious in the highly competitive under-16 girls’ category. Additionally, Reddy Nalamalpu clinched a silver medal in the under-12 girls’ category.

WCM Banda’s stellar performance not only secured a gold medal but also earned her coveted titles, including Woman Fide Master (WFM) and Woman International Master (WIM). The young prodigy’s success has granted her the opportunity to compete in the World Youth Chess Championships scheduled for the upcoming year. Alongside her silver medal, Nalamalpu was awarded the WCM title.

Target was two medals

Mokwaledi Tingwane, the Secretary-General of the Botswana Chess Federation, expressed his satisfaction with the team’s accomplishments, stating, “Our target was actually two medals, and we essentially achieved that. We are really proud of our performance. This indicates our progress development-wise. Our aim is to continuously develop players, and we are committed to that mission. Development is key in every sporting code.”

Tingwane extended his gratitude to the Botswana National Sports Commission for fully funding the team’s journey to Cairo, acknowledging their pivotal role in supporting and nurturing the country’s chess talent.

Dynamic and talented group of individuals

The Botswana chess team, a dynamic and talented group of individuals, showcased their skills and dedication in Cairo. The team consisted of Musa Munyere (under-18 boys), WCM Refilwe Gabatshwarwe (under-18 girls), Thuto Mpene (under-16 boys), and WCM Natalie Banda (under-16 girls). In the under-14 boys’ category, Ezra Bartlett and Kunli Makgabana represented Botswana, while Maya Otimile participated in the under-14 girls’ category. Wu Zeyin competed in the under-12 boys’ category, and the under-12 girls’ category featured Reddy Nalamalpu and Adeola Moshoboro. Melisa Otimile represented the country in the under-10 girls’ category, and in the under-8 girls’ category, Keziah Thabano and Reddy Saishanvi Nalamalpu proudly represented Botswana.