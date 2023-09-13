Coach ‘Dose’ Elated As Tebogo, Scotch Reach DL Finals

GAZETTE REPORTER

Coach Kebonyemodisa ‘Dose’ Mosimanyane says he is a proud man after two of his promising athletes secured their spots in the highly anticipated Diamond League (DL) finals. Letsile Tebogo and Leungo Scotch have not only displayed exceptional talent but also unwavering dedication, earning them the privilege of competing in the prestigious DL finals set to unfold at the iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, USA, from September 16th to 17th.

“I am very proud. I mean, the guys have done pretty well this season,” said Coach Dose during a telephone interview with The Botswana Gazette Sports. With pride in his voice, Coach Dose discussed the remarkable journeys of his athletes as they prepared to take on the world’s best.

Scotch has run sub 45

First in the spotlight is Scotch, who has left a trail of awe-inspiring performances in his wake throughout the season. Coach Dose couldn’t help but express his admiration, noting, “He has managed to run sub 45 seconds a couple of times this season, something he did not manage last season.” Scotch’s remarkable achievements include reaching the semi-finals at the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships and securing a spot in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. Coach Dose expressed confidence in Scotch’s ability to handle the pressure of the DL final, stating, “His performance this season has really impressed me, and going into the DL final, I don’t expect him to be under pressure.”

Letsile has achieved his goals for the season

Shifting the focus to Letsile Tebogo, Coach Dose continued to highlight the outstanding performances of this talented athlete. “He managed to ascend to the podium twice at the Budapest 2023 Championships,” Coach Dose remarked with pride. Tebogo’s consistency and dedication throughout the season have been key to his success. Coach Dose added, “Just like Scotch, I don’t expect him to be under pressure at the DL finals; he has achieved his goals for the season.”

Amidst the excitement surrounding his athletes’ achievements, Coach Dose addressed the question of whether he felt the pressure. “The answer to that can be yes or no,” he responded thoughtfully. “Or I can say the pressure isn’t too much, as we are following the plan we have set for ourselves. For every Olympic cycle, we have a plan that we follow, and this time around, we are following the Paris 2024 Olympics plan. Every performance we deliver is in line with that plan, which really makes our job easier.”