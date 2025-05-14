Clash Of Legends Supports Disabled Former Athletes 

Now in its third edition, the tournament has grown in both scope and ambition by adding Zimbabwe and Namibia to the original roster of Botswana and South Africa and is hoping to attract the attention of the corporate world

GAZETTE REPORTER

The highly-anticipated Clash of Legends Four Nations tournament is set to take place on 21 June at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

This year’s edition will feature teams from Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with squads comprising mostly former national team players.

Now in its third edition, the tournament has grown in both scope and ambition. After two successful events, the organisers are determined to expand its reach while maintaining their commitment to supporting former athletes with disabilities.

Seven so far

Since its inception, the tournament has made a significant impact by donating to former athletes living with disabilities. Seven such athletes have benefitted so far, among them notable former Zebras players Jomo Moatlhaping, Oscar Ncenga, Malepa Bolelang, and Mosimanegape Ramohibidu.

This year, the organisers plan to expand the initiative to include one recipient from each invited country, alongside three from Botswana.

Sekhana “Nandos” Koko, one of the organisers, has emphasised the importance of continuing to give back to the community. “As former players, we suffer a lot after our careers end,” he said in an interview.

“We want to see the corporate world using us as ambassadors. This event helps us remember who we are and also provides us with a way to give back.”

Four contiguous neighbours

The tournament has not only grown in its social impact but also in its geographical scope. For the first time, the event will feature four contiguous nations, adding Zimbabwe and Namibia to the original roster of Botswana and South Africa.

This change reflects the organisers’ vision of expanding the tournament to a continental level. “We are excited,” said Koko. “It’s something that can’t be explained.

“It wasn’t easy to get here, but the third edition will be bigger and better. We thought it was time to revamp the event and move it to Francistown. We owe it to the people there.”

Across the continent and beyond

Former South African international Matthew Booth praised the concept, highlighting its potential for global expansion. “This is a fantastic concept that can be expanded across the whole continent and beyond,” he said.

“Statistically, it’s worrisome when it comes to ex-footballers. After five years, most are broke or are struggling financially. This event helps remind us who we are while giving back to the community.

Booth also revealed plans to host a return match between South Africa and Botswana, expressing hope that South African corporate sponsors will embrace the initiative.

Lineup of Legends

Fans can look forward to witnessing some of the most iconic names of yesteryear in regional football. The star-studded lineup includes Benjani Mwaruwari of Zimbabwe, Teko Modise of South Africa, Tshepiso Molwantwa of Botswana, and Collin Benjamin of Namibia.

The presence of these legends guarantees a thrilling atmosphere at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.