Volleyball League Concludes Successfully

Despite challenges, Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) just completed its self-sponsored league, marking a key milestone for the sport

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Despite facing challenges of the weather and limited funding among others, the Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) successfully concluded its league at Sir Seretse Khama Barracks (SSKB) in Mogoditshane over the weekend and celebrated the significant achievement after years of inactivity.

Speaking on the sidelines of the final matches, the president of BVF, Tsoseletso Magang, highlighted the difficulties faced in organising the league.

“The biggest success is being able to host the league and completing it, though just slightly out of the time we had set for ourselves,” she said and attributed the delays mainly to adverse weather conditions, particularly rain, as most games were played outdoors.

Years of inactivity

Magang acknowledged that convincing affiliates to participate without sponsorship was a challenge. However, she expressed pride in the athletes’ dedication, noting that the federation mobilised funds through support from the sports ministry.

The largely self-sponsored league was initiated in response to years of inactivity, which had impacted the national teams’ competitiveness in the Zone VI Club Championships.

Magang emphasised that completing the league was crucial for revitalising the sport. When everything was set and done, BVF crowned Police VI as champions on the women’s side while BDF VI claimed the title in the men’s division.

Tournament-style league

Magang said the quality of play improved as the league progressed, with the final matches showcasing enhanced standards.

“We should start the next season around July while the players are not that rusty,” Magang stated, emphasising that keeping players active will benefit national team performance.

She noted that despite the financial constraints, running the league in a tournament-style proved effective.

Improving standards

One of the federation’s primary goals was to introduce new players into the league and elevate the standard of play. Magang noted that Botswana’s volleyball teams have struggled in recent years, particularly in the men’s division, when competing in regional championships.

The new league structure aimed to reverse that trend. BVF also gained valuable experience from the season, which Magang believes will make future editions easier to organise.

She noted that with better funding or sponsorship, the league could be hosted in multiple locations, expanding its reach and impact.