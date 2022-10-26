Crucial Game for Ditlhokwe’s Supersport

… as they chase the league title in a race that is becoming more intense by the game

BONGANI MALUNGA

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe’s club, Supersport United, is in need of maximum points as it goes into a crucial game against Moroka Swallows this Sunday (3.30pm).

The Pretoria outfit is currently in the DSTV Premiership title race in a three-way battle against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and second-placed Richards Bay.

In the title race

Third-placed Supersport is only two points behind the top two clubs. A win for them may see Ditlhokwe’s team assume the top spot in the log standings, depending on results elsewhere involving their title rivals.

They were temporarily at the summit after beating Stellenbosch FC last week but were displaced a few days later as their title rivals played their games in hand.

The tables have turned as Supersport now have a game in hand against Richards Bay.

Gavin Hunt’s charges remain among the in-form teams in South Africa and their consistency has helped them mount a title challenge this season.

MTN8 break halted momentum

Ditlhokwe and his teammates have not been in competitive action since 18 October. The break came at the wrong time for the club as they were building momentum in the tight title race.

The break was brought about by the MTN8 semifinals schedule which saw a lot of league clubs inactive to avoid a fixture pileup for the MTN8 participants.

Ditlhokwe is enjoying his best start to a league season and has already scored two goals, which is twice the number of goals he has scored in any previous single league season in South Africa.