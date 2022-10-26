Mafuta Victorious in Kweneng Elections

He beat incumbent Raditloko with 48 against 43 votes

BONGANI MALUNGA

Vincent Mafuta emerged ahead when the much-publicised Kweneng Regional Football Association (KRFA) elections that were controversially postponed a week before finally took place last weekend.

The elections had been postponed due to complaints from delegates about contents of the voters’ roll that seemed odd to them, as Gazette Sport reported last week.

Botswana Football Association’s Elections Committee then managed to address the concerns and complaints of the delegates as the elections finally took place.

Experienced administrator Lekgotla Raditloko and then aspiring regional chairman Vincent Mafuta were in opposing ends as the battle for the Kweneng region reached fever-pitch.

Mafuta victorious

Vincent Mafuta, who is also the Chairman of First Division club VTM FC, defeated incumbent Raditloko for the chairmanship position. Mafuta garnered 48 votes while Raditloko got 43 votes.

The victory catapults Mafuta to regional and national recognition as an administrator after he gradually made a name for himself in the local football circles.

Mafuta first gained nationwide attention as the founding Chairman of VTM FC after the club purchased the status of Masitaoka in the Kweneng Regional Football League in 2020.

The team has since been promoted to the Debswana First Division South and aim to reach the Premier League much earlier than the five-year target that they had previously set.