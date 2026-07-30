Debswana GM’s Soccer Fiesta Deepens Community Impact

As the Debswana Jwaneng Mine GM’s Soccer Fiesta enters its fifth edition, organisers say rising attendance and fundraising have enabled projects in health and education, with another community set to benefit this year

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Debswana Jwaneng Mine GM’s Soccer Fiesta will return from July 31 to August 2, with organisers saying proceeds from this year’s tournament will be directed towards health and education initiatives in Tlhankane.

Speaking ahead of the event, Njabulo Gilika said the tournament has evolved from a football competition into a platform for community development, with each edition funding social projects in and around Jwaneng.

Community Impact

Gilika said the initiative began in 2022, with proceeds initially channelled towards grassroots development.

By 2023, organisers had raised and quantified P225,000, which was used to support the establishment of the Jwaneng Galaxy women’s team.

“We found it fit to support the girl child through the women’s team,” Gilika said.

The third edition, held in 2024, featured Zimbabwean side Highlanders and attracted about 4,000 spectators.

According to Gilika, the event raised P750,000, which was used to refurbish hostels at Mogale Junior Secondary School, benefiting more than 200 students living there.

Attendance doubled in 2025 to about 8,000 spectators, while fundraising reached P1.4 million.

“This shows that there’s continuous growth. This means we can impact more,” Gilika said.

He said the funds were used to address the lack of health facilities in Betesankwe, culminating in the handover of a fully fledged clinic on July 17 at a cost of P1.4 million.

Fifth Edition

This year’s tournament will feature Gaborone United, Mochudi Centre Chiefs, Jwaneng Galaxy and Namibia’s African Stars in the men’s competition.

Gilika said organisers have maintained the practice of inviting at least one team from outside Botswana.

He added that Gaborone United and Jwaneng Galaxy are also preparing for continental competitions, saying the tournament supports their preparations.

Gilika said the call for additional sponsors remains open ahead of the event.

“We are pleading for them,” he said.

Sponsor Support

Speaking on behalf of title sponsor Barloworld Equipment, Derrick Musa said the company has operated in Botswana for more than 60 years, supplying mining and construction equipment.

He said the company has partnered with Debswana since the mining company’s inception and continues to support the tournament despite economic pressures.

“Even in the current challenging economic environment we have sponsored with about P400,000. Last year we pumped about P1 million. We pleaded with Debswana to reduce the amount because the trading environment is not favourable,” Musa said.

He also encouraged participating clubs to introduce younger teams and said the tournament would generate economic activity in Jwaneng over the three-day period.