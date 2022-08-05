Ditsele viewed as Katsande’s replacement

Gaborone United and Zebras mid-fielder Lebogang Ditsele is widely viewed by interested DSTV Premiership club Sekhukhune United as a long term replacement for experienced mid-fielder Willard Katsande. Katsande is expected to con rm his retirement before the start of the 2022/2023 season. The club’s search for a replacement for the holding mid-fielder has led them to Ditsele who has been courted by numerous South African clubs.
Sekhukhune United has undergone changes in the coaching department with Zimba- bwean tactician Kaitano Tembo roped in as the new head coach. Any prior scouting that might have been done by Sekhukhune will now be out of the window as the new coach- ing staff has alternative views about transfer targets.
As a result Ditsele will be assessed by the new coaching team for a fortnight before the club makes a decision on whether or not to sign him. Ditsele is familiar with South African football having had a two year stint at Highlands Park. The mid-fielder had an impressive COSAFA Cup campaign which made clubs queue up for his signature.
Seasoned mid-fielder Katsande closed the curtain on his career in recent weeks. Ru- mours also suggest that he might be forced out of retirement if the club does not find an able replacement. However, the club’s pursuit of Ditsele has now dispelled any notion that Katsande could make an unexpected return.
Ditsele is a holding mid-fielder who has the ability to not only disrupt opposing teams’ passing patterns, he reads the game well and he can also distribute the ball well. The Gaborone United mid-fielder is also useful in physical battles due to his size and height, he is well equipped to ll the void left by Katsande’s retirement.