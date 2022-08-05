Government Must Repeal Statutes That Criminalise Freedom of Expression

This can only be calculated to intimidate and send shivers down the spine of members of the public and/ or newshounds who may wish to express themselves freely on social media platforms. Across the globe, media freedom and the associated free- dom of expression are some of the most endangered liberties. Its space is shrinking daily as law enforcement and governments enact laws that make it illegal to express a divergent view freely. Plurality is taking a serious beating as states crack down on those who advance knowledge by a process that includes questioning, denunciation and subjecting deeply held ideas to criticism. The charges of spreading alarming publications and criminal trespassing are just some of archaic statutes that criminalise freedom of speech and expression under the pretext of preserving law and order. These open-ended and vague penal code charges are susceptible to abuse by state apparatus and law enforcement to curtail freedoms of the citizenry. Such flimsy charges are a major threat to freedom of speech, particularly freedom of the press at a time when online/social media publishing is taking centre stage.

We fear that it may only be a matter of time before mainstream media follow suit and fall prey to law enforcement for ‘alarming publications’as they too are heavily active online. The MNB incident is just the tip of an iceberg and a wake-up call that even mainstream journalists are not safe any more. Freedom of Information law ‘Citizen journalists’ or random social media in uencers are a part of our soci- ety and are here to stay. Some may break ‘journalism’ ethics every now and then, but the important issue around the disappearance of the child in Lobatse is that the story carries a lot of national interest. Unfortunately, as usual, state authorities were not forthcoming with information, with such secrecy fuelled by the absence of Freedom of Access to Information Act that we have long agitated for to avoid conjectural reporting and keep the nation informed.