Makwala switches focus to Diamond League

Last week the Botswana National Olympic Committee announced Makwala’s decision to pull out of the Commonwealth Games and his retirement from Team Botswana. His retirement from the national team comes at a time when he has already cemented his legacy as an all time great.

“Association (CGA) Botswana through the Botswana Team Management led by the Chef De Mission Ms. Yarona Sharp has received nitification from one of our elite athletes. Mr. Isaac Makwala of his decision to retire from the Botswana National Team and subsequent wish to be withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games camp in Birmingham. This shall allow the athlete to focus on competing in the upcoming Diamond League competitions which he has cited as being his focal point given the financial benefit and improvement to his general welfare.” the statement from BNOC reads.

BNOC’s statement further stated that Following the completion of relevant consultations with stakeholders the request has been accepted. We would therefore like to inform the nation that Mr. Makwala has been released from the Commonwealth Games Birmingham camp and as a consequence will not be participating in any capacity as an individual or as a part of the relay team at the games.