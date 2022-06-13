World Environment Day is celebrated annually on 5 June and is the United Nations’ principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is delivering a video message raising a “Green Card for the Planet” to highlight awareness on the protection of the environment.

“As FIFA President, and today, on World Environment Day, I’m asking everyone who loves football and who cares about the environment, to raise FIFA’s Green Card for the Planet,” says Gianni Infantino in his video message.

“FIFA is playing its’ part, with our aim to make the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 carbon neutral. So, I call on all of you to raise the FIFA Green Card for the Planet and to record a short message, telling us what you will do to preserve the environment and save our world, and post this message on social media. Let’s engage on this!”

The FIFA President calls everyone to support the campaign by preparing their own “Green Card for the Planet” video message where they mention an action that they will undertake to protect the environment while also requesting others to follow suit.