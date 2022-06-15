Police, Family in Standoff over Remains of Missing Boy

• Remains still in police custody after family rejected them

• Police say remains match the missing child’s DNA

• 3 police officers injured, 4 squad vehicles vandalised

• 10 men arrested for inciting violence

• Police warn against inciting violence

Police in Lobatse and the fam-

ily of a child who was found

dead on Monday this week after

he went missing nearly three months

ago are embroiled in a serious dispute

around the handing over and burial of

the child.

The remains of 6-year old Tlotso Karema are still in police custody fol-

lowing an unsuccessful bid by the po-

lice to hand them over to the family for

burial.

Said police spokesman Near Bagali

in an interview with The Botswana

Gazette yesterday: “Upon identifying

the remains, we subjected them to fo-

rensic investigations which revealed

that indeed the remains matched the

missing child’s DNA.”

“Following that, we informed the

family and made arrangements for

them to collect and bury the child but

they rejected the remains and insisted

that they would be embarking on pri-

vate investigations. We are still waiting

for them as we speak.”

In the aftermath of finding little Tlot–

so’s body, riots broke out in Lobatse,

prompting the police to quell them and

to issue a stern warning against inciting

violence or pushing the narrative that

the child is still alive somewhere.

So far 10 men have been arrested for

inciting violence in which three police

officers were injured and public prop–

erty, including four police vehicles,

was vandalised. “We reported the child

missing on 18th March 2022 and began

our search the next day,” Bagali said.

“The big question is where were these

protesters all along when they appear

only now in June?”



He added that the police are certain

that Tlotso Karema is dead, saying

what is being investigated are circum-

stances that led to the child’s death.

Asked about rumours that the re-

mains found do not match the features

of Tlotso, Bagali said those are un-

substantiated perceptions peddled by

people who want to incite violence.

“Nobody has ever brought forward any

scientific counter-evidence to what we

have and we are open to such develop-

ments, if there are any,” he stated.

Nevertheless, a disbelieving public

has mounted a strong campaign dubbed

“Bring Back Tlotso” to find the child

dead or alive amid fears of more vio-

lence. The MP for Lobatse, Dr Thapelo

Matsheka, took to social media yester-

day to appeal for calm so that law en-

forcement agencies may carry out their

investigations without hindrance.

The police had long restored order by

evening yesterday. Efforts to speak to

the family proved futile at the time of

going to press.