Nonofo Molefhi On Shaky Ground Ahead Of Bdp Elective Congress

Former Cabinet minister Nonofo

Molefhi is unlikely to gain the

support of his region Bobonong,

Mmadinare and Selebi-Phikwe (BOMA-

SE) ahead of the Botswana Democratic

Party (BDP) elective congress scheduled

for August this year.

This comes after Molefhi revealed that

he will challenge the current party chair-

man who is also the Vice President Slum-

ber Tsogwane.

BOMASE regional Secretary Godfrey

Mbaiwa told The Botswana Gazette in an

interview that although Molefhi has in-

formed them of his interest to contest for

the party chairmanship position through a

text message that was sent to the regional

committee WhatsApp group, delegates

will be at liberty to choose and elect their

preferred candidate.

“It is true that Molefhi has notified us

as a collective through social media that

he intends to contest for the party chair-

manship seat. He is one of us but accord-

ing to our system and constitution it does

not mean that we will support a person

from day one,” he said.

He highlighted that it will lie with the

elected regional delegates to cast a vote

on whoever fits their preferable descrip–

tion.

“We conducted our regional congress

last month and the elected delegates will

bear the sole responsibility to elect their

preferred candidates. Mbaiwa said it is

also early days since Molefhi has made

a declaration.”

“As of now we only know the Vice

President Tsogwane as party chairman,

so candidates are just candidates,” added

Mbaiwa. He stated that they remain open

to all candidates contesting different po-

sitions to approach them. Meanwhile,

Molefhi also confirmed to The Botswana

Gazette that he will be contesting the

chairmanship race.

“I have informed both the leadership of

the party and my region of the decision

that I have taken ahead of the congress,”

he said. He said he now intends to engage

various structures to seek support adding

no one has joined his lobby yet.

“I will now be drumming up for sup-

port and possibly engaging those seeking

to work with me to compose a team,” said

Molefhi. Molefhi said he remains open to

anyone within the party seeking to work

with him ahead of the congress.

On the other hand, Political analyst Ke-

aoleboga Dipogiso said it is important to

first note that every member of an orga–

nization, in good standing, is at liberty to

contest for positions adding that in this

case, it is the membership of the party

that will decide their preference at the

congress.

“However, this is not just an election.

It comes at a time when the party faces

various tests of governance and a high

rate of incidence of deep state controver-

sies. The Congress elections will either

pass confidence on the incumbent party

leader, assert their grip on the party or

simply rock their boat. Remember that

this is probably the first time that the party

does not have an open influence and con–

trol over the Khama dynasty, which acted

as stabilizing forces. Hence it may expe-

rience shocks and surprises regarding who becomes the

new hegemony in the party,” said Dipogiso.

He also said the joining in the race by Molefhi should

not be taken lightly saying that he is a candidate whose

name has been taunted by the Botswana Patriotic Front

(BPF) folk.

“As I said in the past, in the BDP there still exists rem–

nants of the past regime, who are still inclined to the former

President. As to what he may do to win elections, I think

it is common cause that he must appeal to the structures of

the party. He can only win elections when he is popularly

accepted within the structures, such that the congress del-

egates will prefer him over other contestants. The same

applies to the competitor,” he said.

Dipogiso said on the other hand current party chairman

Slumber Tsogwane must embrace the challenge as an op-

portunity to test his popularity within the party.

This will be the second time Molefhi will seek to contest

for the seat.