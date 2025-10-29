FIFA Visit A Watershed For Botswana Football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s upcoming visit to Botswana will mark a historic moment, signalling international recognition and accelerating the country’s football development agenda

GAZETTE REPORTER

The planned visit of FIFA President Gianni Infantino to Botswana from 9 to 11 November is being described by the Botswana Football Association (BFA) as a pivotal milestone for the nation’s football ambitions.

BFA President Tariq Babitseng said the visit signifies “international recognition” of Botswana’s progress. “This visit is not just ceremonial — it’s a strong signal that FIFA recognises Botswana as an emerging force in African football,” he said in an interview.

He emphasised that the visit underscores FIFA’s growing confidence in Botswana’s football structures and the strategic direction taken by its leadership.

DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMES

The visit is expected to accelerate the rollout of key projects under the FIFA Forward initiative. Babitseng revealed that the BFA plans to collaborate closely with local authorities to access FIFA’s financial assistance programmes.

“This will help ensure we reach every corner of the country through infrastructure development so that every young person has a proper playing ground in their community,” he said.

“It will allow us to develop talent systematically, creating a broader pool for national team selection while also advancing technical education for coaches, referees and administrators nationwide.”

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

Babitseng added that football legends will play a vital role in these development initiatives, using their experience to mentor young players and build stronger football communities.

He noted that women’s football continues to grow, with new milestones being achieved through FIFA’s support. “We will soon be launching the Women’s First Division League, which has been fully supported by FIFA,” he said.

Babitseng said this development marks a critical step towards professionalising the women’s game in Botswana and creating more opportunities for young girls to pursue football seriously.

FIFA TESTING GROUND

The initiative will also strengthen the pipeline for national women’s teams and promote gender inclusivity in the beautiful game.

Looking ahead, Babitseng said Botswana intends to position itself as a testing ground for FIFA’s new programmes. “We will be driving for FIFA to have Botswana trial some of their development projects,” he said.

“This will show the world that we are a country serious about football growth, with talent that deserves nurturing.”

He added that BFA is determined to form strategic partnerships with regions and countries that share Botswana’s vision for football development.

Broader opportunities

“Such collaborations should serve as gateways to broader opportunities in sports science, digital transformation and youth empowerment,” he noted.

Babitseng noted that Infantino’s visit will strengthen the partnership between FIFA, the BFA, and the Government of Botswana, aligning their visions for infrastructure development and youth advancement.

“This visit puts us on the global football map and reinforces our commitment to transparency, professionalism and progress,” he said. “It sends a clear message that Botswana is ready to take its rightful place among Africa’s leading football nations.”