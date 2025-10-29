When Fine Dining Meets Climate Action

Relais & Châteaux Chef Herold Gaosikelwe is proving that delicious food doesn’t have to cost the earth. Literally. His plant-forward philosophy blends flavour, sustainability and local pride on every plate

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

One of the executive chefs at Great Plains Conservation, Chef Herold Gaosikelwe is redefining fine dining with menus that tell a story of sustainability and biodiversity through a love letter to the planet in every dish.

From grilled aubergine stacks with lentil ragout to spinach gnocchi with cauliflower purée, Gaosikelwe’s kitchen celebrates flavour with a conscience.

His ingredients come from local farms like Thalboy and Veggie World Express, both proudly Botswana-owned and focused on organic, climate-resilient crops. Through this culinary philosophy, he demonstrates that fine dining can also serve as a conduit for ecological healing and community support.

PLANTING THE FUTURE

Chef Gaosikelwe is part of the Relais & Châteaux and Slow Food’s “Plant the Future” initiative’s nine chefs from around the world redefining gastronomy through local sourcing, minimal waste, and plant-rich creativity.

The campaign urges chefs in the association’s 580 properties to rethink their menus – shifting from resource-heavy meat dishes to agroecological, plant-forward ones.

Established in 1954, the Relais & Châteaux Association unites a collection of 580 hotels and restaurants throughout the world, operated by independent owners. Slow Food is a worldwide network of local communities founded in 1989 in order to counteract the disappearance of local food traditions and the spread of fast food culture.

A MENU THAT HEALS

According to the FAO, intensive livestock farming contributes nearly 14.5% of all greenhouse gas emissions. The solution? Dishes made with ingredients like chickpeas, chia seeds, and mung beans – delicious and gentle on the planet.

“Choosing plant-based proteins is a powerful way to rethink our food system from soil to plate,” said Edward Mukiibi, President of Slow Food in a statement.

“Showcasing agricultural biodiversity and encouraging a more plant-rich approach to cooking has become not only essential but urgent – to protect our planet, care for our bodies, and, of course, delight our guests,” said Mauro Colagreco, Vice President, Chefs of Relais & Châteaux.