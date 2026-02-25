FNB Kazungula Marathon Weekend 

Iconic bridge crossing, revised distances and tourism-driven experiences define the 2026 race

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon will stage its fifth edition on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Kazungula in Botswana’s Chobe region. The annual event has grown into a fixture on the country’s endurance running calendar, distinguished by its setting at the intersection of sport, infrastructure and tourism.

This year’s edition introduces revised race distances, with the traditional 5km and 10km events replaced by 8km and 15km courses. Organisers say the adjustment was designed to ensure that every participant runs across the marathon’s defining landmark, the Kazungula Bridge.

Distance Changes

The updated programme now features four race categories: the full marathon over 42.2km, a half marathon of 21.1km, and the newly configured 15km and 8km races. According to organisers, the revised layout aligns the event more closely with its identity, ensuring that all runners experience the bridge crossing that has come to symbolise the race.

Beyond competition, the event also includes expanded race-day logistics and post-race activities aimed at enhancing the overall participant experience.

Safety Planning

Speaking in an early interview with this publication, marathon marketing director Losika Seboni said that extensive logistical and safety measures are in place ahead of race day.

“We are working closely with relevant authorities, medical teams, traffic management services, and volunteers to ensure smooth route control, emergency response readiness, and athlete safety throughout the event,” Seboni said. “We will be working with all the security agencies in Kasane, BDF, police wildlife department, fire brigade.”

He added that weather considerations have been factored into operational planning, particularly with regard to hydration and medical readiness.

Race Experience

“Hydration stations will be strategically positioned along all routes, and medical support teams will be on standby throughout the race,” Seboni said. “Start times and race operations have been planned with weather conditions in mind, ensuring runner safety, adequate hydration, and quick medical response if required.”

Participants and visitors will also have access to post-marathon activities, including a silent disco boat cruise, which organisers describe as part of a broader effort to integrate sport with local tourism.