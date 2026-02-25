Horse Racing Gains Backing

Government support signals economic potential of a once-marginal sport

GAZETTE REPORTER

Horse racing is emerging as a serious sporting and economic activity in Botswana, drawing increased government support as officials look to diversify the economy and broaden community-based industries.

Speaking at the Kokotsha Horse Race held over the weekend, the Minister of Sport and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, said the government views horse racing as a sector with significant untapped potential, both as a sport and as a contributor to local economies.

The event marked the unveiling of horse racing starting gates, procured by government, the first such equipment of its kind in the country.

State Support

Mr. Kelebeng said the acquisition of the starting gates underscored the government’s intention to professionalise horse racing and integrate it into broader economic development efforts.

“The procurement of the horse racing starting gates is a testament of the Botswana Government’s strategic intention to diversify the economy and will support professionalization of the horse racing sport in Botswana, leading to job creation and income generation for both the race organizers, competitors and local businesses,” he said.

He encouraged private sector players to view the sport as a commercial opportunity rather than a niche pastime. “I urge us all; mainly sponsors to seize this opportunity to grow your brands with Horse Racing,” Mr. Kelebeng added.

Community Impact

The minister said the government, through the Ministry of Sport and Arts, regards sport and arts as tools for social and economic transformation, particularly at community level.

“Events like this are vital for the progression and development of local communities, as they bring together shared resources, ideas, and community-driven leadership to address local needs and create opportunities,” he said.

According to Mr. Kelebeng, the economic benefits of horse racing extend beyond the track, supporting a broader value chain that includes jockeys, street vendors, accommodation providers and local businesses.

“These opportunities help promote social cohesion, stimulate the local economy and provide a platform for youth engagement, cultural preservation, and tourism growth,” he said.

Local Ownership

He said such events illustrate a model of development driven from within communities rather than imposed externally, with local ownership playing a central role.

“More importantly, they exemplify the power of community ownership in development — where progress is not imposed from outside, but built from within, driven by the people it is meant to serve,” Mr. Kelebeng said.