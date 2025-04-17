FNB Premiership Title Race Heats Up

The Premiership promises a nail-biting conclusion in which every point counts as the leading clubs jostle for supremacy in the few games that remain

GAZETTE REPORTER

With only five games to go, the FNB Premiership 2024/25 season has erupted into one of the tightest title chases in recent memory.

Jwaneng Galaxy and Gaborone United sit neck and neck at the summit of the standings with 51 points apiece after 25 matches, their championship ambitions sharpened by weekend victories.

Galaxy, still unbeaten this season, brushed aside Extension Gunners 3–1 in a dominant performance that underlined their credentials. Their 22-goal difference remains the best in the league, powered by a resolute defence and ruthless attack.

GU in the mix

Meanwhile, Gaborone United dispatched Morupule Wanderers 3–1 in a fixture that showcased their balanced midfield play and clinical finishing. Although GU have one more loss than Galaxy, their superior number of wins (15) keeps them in the mix as the finish line looms.

Tafic FC remains very much in the hunt, just two points adrift of the top duo. They earned a gritty 2–1 win over already relegated Union Flamengo Santos to climb to 49 points. Despite having more defeats (4) than the top two sides, Tafic’s ability to grind out results has kept their title hopes alive.

Rollers down at six

Three clubs – Mochudi Centre Chiefs, Sua Flamingoes, and Township Rollers – are tied on 46 points. However, Rollers’ title bid suffered a blow after falling 2–0 to Chiefs over the weekend.

The defeat pushed Rollers down to sixth, their negative goal difference in the mini-battle among 46-pointers proving costly. Chiefs, with their sturdy defense, have moved up to fourth with a +23 goal difference, the best among the chasing trio.

Relegation battle

At the other end of the table, Union Flamengo Santos’ loss to Tafic confirmed their relegation to the First Division. With just 9 points from 25 matches and a league-worst (-43 goal difference), Santos’ drop had been looming for weeks. Chadibe FC, now sitting second from bottom with 15 points, face a massive uphill battle to avoid joining them.

With the top six teams separated by just five points, the Premiership promises a nail-biting conclusion. Every point will count as the leading clubs jostle for supremacy. In a league where a single slip can be fatal, expect twists and turns in the final sprint because this title race is going down to the wire.