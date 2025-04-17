When Grief Blossoms into Healing

Keletso Maswabi’s new book, “Flowers in the Valley,” offers a gentle companion for those navigating loss

Flowers in the Valley isn’t just a book. It is a soul whisper, a hand stretched through the fog of grief, and a gentle nudge towards healing. Penned by Keletso Maswabi, this upcoming release speaks not only of mourning, but of rebirth.

Through poignant reflections and raw honesty, Maswabi paints a path where pain is acknowledged and hope, though quiet at first, begins to bloom again. The book is a tender reminder that grief doesn’t just come from death but also from lost dreams, missed opportunities, and the versions of ourselves we have had to let go.

Two devastating blows

“I want the reader to know they are not alone,” Maswabi told Time Out. “Grief is not only about losing a person. It can come from a lost opportunity or a dream that didn’t work out.”

That intention lies at the very heart of Flowers in the Valley, which she describes as “a book to heal the parts we’ve never spoken about”. Her own grief journey began in 2021 when she suffered two devastating blows: the loss of her father and the loss of her job.

“It was a very difficult time,” she shared.

But the heartbreak didn’t end there. In 2024, after finally regaining her footing, Maswabi made the decision to remain with her company despite another job offer, only to be let go again that May.

Writing through pain

It was during the four months that followed, filled with silence and uncertainty, that Maswabi found herself writing again. “I experienced grief that I couldn’t even explain to anyone,” she said. “It was delayed grief, and I didn’t know what to do with my time except to write.”

Through that writing, Flowers in the Valley was born: a quiet rebellion against despair, and a testament to the healing power of words. “I’ve always empathised with people who lose loved ones or face setbacks but I never imagined I’d one day be walking that same road,” she said.

A voice behind the pen

Maswabi is no stranger to storytelling. She is the voice behind the podcast, Behind the Pen, and she brings both her pastoral wisdom and corporate insight into every page of her work.

Daughter and pastor

A daughter and a pastor under the leadership of Bishop Onkeme and Pastor Dine Letshwiti, she holds a Master’s Degree in Executive Business Administration and currently works full-time in the technology industry.

Flowers in the Valley will officially launch on 3rd May 2025, with venue yet to be announced. Those wishing to attend, sponsor or partner with the event may contact +267 73 353 482 for more information.