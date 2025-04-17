Adventure Awaits Visitors At Mopako Ranch

Due this Easter weekend, the very first Mopako Ranch Annual Horse Race Challenge won’t be just a race but a soul-stirring introduction to a place that is rewriting the tourism story of Botswana, one galloping hoof at a time. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI just got back from the hamlet

There’s something quietly transformative about watching a place come alive with purpose. That’s exactly what happened when I traded the city lights of the capital for a sunrise road trip to Kanaku, a hamlet tucked away just past Mabutsane in the vast, sun-kissed Kgalagadi.

My destination: Mopako Ranch, a six-hectare haven of culture, horses and community spirit that is gearing up to host the very first Mopako Ranch Annual Horse Race Challenge on 18 and 19 April, this Easter.

But what awaits visitors isn’t just a race but a soul-stirring introduction to a place that’s rewriting the tourism story of Botswana, one galloping hoof at a time.

Undisturbed countryside

Leaving Gaborone mid-morning, the city’s skyline quickly gave way to the open, undisturbed countryside. Past the hills of Kanye and into the quieter corridors of Mabutsane, the tarmac thinned into dusty gravel, and as the wheels kicked up the dust on arrival, Kanaku felt like a hidden chapter in Botswana’s story – one waiting to be read by eager eyes.

Mopako Ranch was abuzz with life. The air thick with excitement, laughter, and the sight of local people busy putting the touches to the infrastructure of the event, the chapter was beginning to open.

Equestrian skill and elegance

It was a hive of activity as young men perfected the racetrack, women finishing a mogwaafatshe, the traditional SeSarwa hut being set to host a masseuse on race day. The arena, raw yet vibrant, had the heartbeat of a village preparing for something big.

A spontaneous horse race broke out during the site visit, sending clouds of dust and thunderous applause into the air. Local riders, most of them youths, displayed equestrian skill and elegance, reminding us that this wasn’t just a novelty event.

It was tradition meeting opportunity. A glimpse of greatness with hints of someday seeing a MoSarwa horse rider compete on the grand stage of the Durban July in South Africa was in evidence.

“There’s treasure here in Kanaku”

At the helm of all of this is Kagiso Sepako, a man of quiet determination and deep connection to the land. “My mother once worked at Mabutsane sub-District Council and later had a field in Kanaku,” he told Time Out, gesturing towards the ranch.

“That’s how I ended up here. I fell in love with livestock and saw a bigger picture of uplifting the BaSarwa community and creating something unique with them.”

For Sepako, this isn’t just about horses – it’s about heritage. “We always speak about tourism in Ngamiland or the Chobe but there’s treasure here in Kanaku,” he said.

Cultural cuisine, song and dance

“The people still live in megwaafatshe, and their culture is intact. I’ve learnt so much just by living alongside them. This event is my way of giving back and showing the world what’s here.”

The idea is that Mopako Ranch Annual Horse Race Challenge will not be just an equestrian spectacular but a platform – a chance for the hidden talents of Kanaku’s youth to shine and the stories of the indigenous people of this place to be heard.

Visitors will rediscover the thrill of connection through the cultural cuisine firelight, and song and dance. From the high-adrenaline traditional horse races to the earthy charm of Mogodu Fridays, bonfire evenings, polka dance and Sunday soccer matches, this is an event curated for all senses.

Full immersion

Tented accommodation has been arranged for guests who want full immersion while food stalls will feature local delicacies prepared by the people of Kanaku and Mabutsane. And the best part? It’ll take only P25 to become a part of this rural renaissance.

Kgosi Moratie Imang of Kanaku’s Village sees this moment as a turning point. “This event will take children off the street and bring opportunity,” he said in an interview. “Because of the event, when people search for Kanaku, they will see more than just coordinates; they will see our people, our culture and our pride.”

As the sun set over the horizon, casting a golden hue over the ranch, the crepuscular rays were aglow with the promise of something new in the morrow. The adventure awaiting Easter weekend visitors to Mopako Ranch was almost tactile.