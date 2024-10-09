FNBB Urges Support for FNB Premiership

Tlotlo Kebinakgabo

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) has called on Batswana to support local football by attending matches as the Botswana Premier League’s new season kicked off this past weekend. FNBB, the official sponsor of the league, has invested P28.5 million over three seasons, with P9.5 million allocated each year.

Call for Fan Support

Speaking after the Gaborone Derby between Gaborone United and Township Rollers, FNBB’s Director of Marketing and Communication, Peo Porogo, stressed the importance of consistent fan support throughout the season. “We are asking Batswana to come out in large numbers. We thank those who came to the stadiums over the weekend, but we need consistent support throughout the season,” Porogo stated, noting that fan presence is crucial for elevating the game.

Financial Boost for the League

The league, now branded as the FNB Premiership, has received a major financial boost from FNBB’s sponsorship, with the season’s winning prize set at P1.4 million. This investment is expected to improve the league’s competitiveness and encourage clubs to enhance their talent and infrastructure.

FNBB CEO, Steven Bogatsu, explained that the decision to sponsor the league was influenced by the bank’s connection with its football-loving customers. “Despite the challenges that football is currently facing, we felt it was important to associate ourselves with this sport, given its popularity among our customers,” Bogatsu said. He highlighted FNBB’s history of supporting community events and emphasized that football provides a unique opportunity to give back in a meaningful way.

As the FNB Premiership season progresses, both FNBB and the Botswana Premier League hope to see greater fan participation, which they believe will help raise the profile of football in the country.