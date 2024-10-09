Jack Bohloko, William Last Up For Africa Entertainment Awards In The US

William Last nominated in three categories

Bohloko nominated for Video Director of the Year

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana duo William Last KRM and Jack Bohloko have earned nominations in the Africa Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) that are set to take place at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Newark, New Jersey on 9 November.

The award ceremony is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. It was established to celebrate African talent with the American-based event organisers keeping a close eye on some of the continent’s best entertainers.

Entertainers

The event covers a wide scope of the entertainment industry with filmmakers, comedians, social media influencers, fashion designers and musicians deemed eligible for award consideration.

William Last and Jack Bohloko, who will be the only entertainers from Botswana the event, have earned nominations for their work, which goes beyond their country.

Bohloko has been nominated for Video Director of the Year alongside nine other nominees, namely TG Omori, Kyle Lewis, Nkotanyi Frery, Nahom Records, Clarence Peters, Dammy Twich, Director Pink, The Alien and Daps.

Bohloko 600 000 Facebook followers

The man behind the lens left Botswana to pursue his video production career in South Africa in 2021. The move has paid off as he is becoming a go-to director for creative music videos with an impressive online presence of over Facebook 600 000 followers and 343 000 You Tube subscribers.

He has collaborated with some of Africa’s best talents, such as Master KG and Makhadzi in recent years.

Triple threat

William Last has recorded an unprecedented feat for any Motswana entertainer in earning three nominations in this year’s award ceremony. Proving that he is a triple threat, namely Best Comedian, Best Digital Content Creator of the Year and Social Media Influencer of the Year.

He blends sketch comedy, music and creative video production to create a social media package that has helped him garner over 2 million subscribers and followers across multiple social media platforms.