Serame Denies Family Ties to President Masisi

Says nobody asked questions when she became PS

By GAZETTE REPORTER

Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Peggy Serame, has dismissed claims about her alleged family ties with President Mokgweetsi Masisi, asserting that she is not related to him in any way. Rumors had circulated that Serame is President Masisi’s niece, a claim she says has been used to discredit her.

“I am not related to the first family in any way,” Serame said during an interview with The Botswana Gazette on Tuesday. “This was used to discredit me.” She further added, “I rose through the public service like anyone else. No one asked who I was related to then. But now, suddenly, people are questioning why I am here. It’s as if they believe I don’t deserve this.”

Appointed as SEMP by Masisi

Serame was appointed as a Specially Elected Member of Parliament (SEMP) by President Masisi following the 2019 general elections. Throughout her term, she has been labeled as one of the President’s favored cabinet members. In April 2021, she became Botswana’s first female Minister of Finance, after initially leading the Ministry of Trade and Industry. That same year, she was also elected chairperson of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) women’s wing.

When asked about allegations that she is a Masisi favorite, Serame responded, “I do not know if I am one of his favorites. The only thing I know is that when I am given a task, I try and do it well, to the best of my abilities.”

Controversy During BDP Primaries

The perception that she enjoys special treatment gained momentum during the Goodhope-Mmathethe constituency primary elections, where she faced off against former Minister of Health & Wellness Edwin Dikoloti. Dikoloti won the primaries by more than 2,000 votes, but Serame filed an appeal that led to the results being set aside. The BDP leadership found Dikoloti guilty of trafficking voters from outside the constituency in large numbers. He was subsequently suspended from the party but later chose to run as an independent candidate in the same constituency.

“We had a reasonable case and we presented our evidence to the relevant party structures, and our appeal was successful,” Serame explained. She concluded, “All that is in the past now. We need to work hard to retain this constituency, and we believe we can. The BDP is still strong in this area. We as women must also stand up and show that we can contribute and compete in politics just like our male counterparts. We need more women to fill these political posts.”