Zebras Eye Redemption in AFCON 2025 Qualifiers

By TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana men’s football national team, known as the Zebras, will take on Cape Verde in crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifying matches. The first match is set for October 10, 2024, at 16:00 at the Estadio Nacional Prava Stadium. The return leg will be held on October 15 at 18:00 at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

Tough Start for the Zebras

The Zebras have had a challenging campaign so far, losing their opening two matches. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Mauritania and were then beaten 4-0 at home by Egypt. These results leave the team at the bottom of Group C with no points, putting immense pressure on them to secure a win against Cape Verde.

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette, football analyst Jimmy George shared his views on the Zebras’ uphill task. “Cape Verde is a quality side, and they’ll be keen to face us after our loss to Mauritania,” he said. “It’s been a tough campaign, and it’s hard to see where our wins will come from. Ideally, we would have players active in competitive leagues, but that’s not the case for us right now.”

Concerns About Ditlhokwe’s Inactivity

A key concern for the team is the inactivity of captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who has struggled for playing time at Kaizer Chiefs. George acknowledged the challenge but expressed optimism. “It’s tough, but great players bounce back, and Ditlhokwe has the backing of the national team coach,” George said.

In an effort to bolster the team, Botswana’s head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has named a provisional 25-man squad featuring both local talent and international experience:

Goalkeepers: • Goitseone Phoko (Jwaneng Galaxy)

• Kabelo Dambe (Township Rollers)

• Lesenya Malapela (Orapa United)

Defenders: • Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa)

• Mosha Gaolaolwe (Township Rollers)

• Tebogo Kopelang (Jwaneng Galaxy)

• Nico Thabo Babutsi (Township Rollers)

• Alford Velaphi (Gaborone United)

• Mothusi Johnson (Gaborone United)

• Motsheletsi Sikile (Township Rollers)

• Botsile Sakana (Orapa United)

Midfielders:

• Gape Mohutsiwa (ASO Chlef, Algeria)

• Olebogeng Ramotse (Jwaneng Galaxy)

• Ricky Rathlogo (Orapa United)

• Gilbert Baruti (Jwaneng Galaxy)

• Gift Moyo (Jwaneng Galaxy)

• Tawana Mbakile (Sua Flamingoes)

• Godiraone Modingwane (BDF XI)

Forwards:

• Tumisang Orebonye (ASFAR Rabat, Morocco)

• Kabelo Seakanyeng (Maghreb Association Sportive de Fez, Morocco)

• Molaodi Tlhalefang (Gaborone United)

• Thabang Sesinyi (Jwaneng Galaxy)

• Segolame Boy (Township Rollers)

• Omaatla Kebatho (Jwaneng Galaxy)

Blending Local and International Talent

This squad showcases a blend of domestic players and those competing internationally, such as Ditlhokwe and Seakanyeng, who play in South Africa and Morocco, respectively. The hope is that this mix of experience can help the team recover from their recent setbacks and perform better in the upcoming matches.

With the Zebras fighting to regain their pride, George stressed the importance of a strong showing. “We need to give a brave performance to salvage our pride,” he said. “These matches define players and leave lasting memories. It’s also an opportunity to repay the fans who have always supported us.”