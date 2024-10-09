Smoke Break Live Sessions: Zeus Ignites the Stage in a Celebration of Local Music and Culture 

The concert brought industry insiders, music lovers and influencers together for an unforgettable night of live music

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s vibrant music scene was on full display at the second instalment of Smoke Break Live Sessions that was hosted by Bullsheep Creative Studios in Gaborone on 26 September 2024.

Featuring a headline performance by the legendary Zeus, the event was an intimate showcase of local talent, artistry and cultural pride that brought industry insiders, music lovers and influencers together for an unforgettable night of live music.

Trailblazer

Known for elevating Botswana’s music to international heights, Zeus and his three-piece band, The Deuces, delivered a high-energy performance.

The night was more than just a concert but a celebration of Botswana’s rich musical tapestry and the creative spirit that drives it as well. Zeus’ setlist was a carefully curated journey through his most iconic hits, providing fans with a personal and vibrant experience.

Reflecting on his journey, Zeus urged creatives to embrace the process of constant evolution, expressing a sentiment that resonated deeply with the room full of passionate creatives.

Intimate performances

“Always be creating,” he said. “When you feel you’re done, move on to recreating! Never lose the joy that comes from the process of both work and play.”

Smoke Break Live Sessions, in collaboration with Okavango Craft Brewery, is committed to creating a platform for both seasoned artists and emerging talent. The sessions, produced by Bullsheep Creative Studios, are designed to bring artists closer to their fans by delivering high-quality, intimate performances.

Each episode is carefully crafted to showcase the best of Botswana’s talent while deepening the connection between local artists and their audience.

The magic of the night

This latest instalment with Zeus not only highlighted his prowess as a performer but also reinforced Bullsheep’s mission to champion Botswana’s creative industry. Smoke Break Live Sessions continue to provide a space where Botswana’s music and culture can thrive.

With the release of Zeus’ performance on Bullsheep’s YouTube channel, fans will get to relive the magic of the night. Whether you were part of the live audience or watching from home, this session promises to be a cultural milestone for Botswana’s music scene.