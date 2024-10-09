Kgamanyane Aims for 30-Goal Season as Gaborone Derby Ends in Draw

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Gaborone United forward Thatayaone Kgamanyane has set an ambitious target for the 2024-25 FNB Premiership season. The striker, who was instrumental in his team’s 1-1 draw against rivals Township Rollers in the Gaborone Derby, revealed his goal of scoring 30 or more goals this season—provided he stays injury-free.

Kgamanyane, who was named Man of the Match, shared his aspirations with the media following the highly anticipated match that officially kicked off the new Premiership season on Friday night. “I’m happy for the goal I scored,” Kgamanyane said. “We’ve spent close to four months working hard to prepare for the league, and it’s good to see that work paying off.” Reflecting on the game, he added, “We wanted three points today, but a draw is better than nothing.”

A Strong Start

The Gaborone Derby, which brought a packed National Stadium to its feet, was a closely fought battle, with both Gaborone United (GU) and Township Rollers showcasing moments of brilliance. After a goalless first half, the match sprung to life in the second half, with both teams finding the back of the net in quick succession.

Kgamanyane broke the deadlock in the 65th minute with a precise header off a well-placed cross, sending GU fans into raptures. “It was a perfect delivery, and I was in the right place to make the most of it,” Kgamanyane said of his goal. “It’s always a great feeling to score, especially in a big game like this.”

However, GU’s lead was short-lived. Township Rollers responded almost immediately through Segolame Boy, who calmly slotted home from close range to level the score. The goal reignited Rollers’ supporters, and the final stages of the game saw both teams desperately searching for a winner.

Despite the frenetic pace of the closing minutes, neither side could break through again, and the match ended 1-1, with both teams earning a point. “We pushed hard towards the end, but we just couldn’t find that second goal,” Kgamanyane said. “Still, it’s just the beginning of the season, and there’s a lot of football ahead.”

Man of the Match Recognition

Kgamanyane’s performance earned him the Man of the Match accolade, a testament to his pivotal role in the game. Reflecting on the recognition, he said, “It feels great to get the Man of the Match, especially considering this was the first game of the season. The first match is always tough because we’re shaking off the rust, but I’m happy with how things went.”

His goal and overall play have set the tone for what he hopes will be a prolific season. “If I can stay healthy and avoid injuries, I believe I can score 30 goals or more this season,” Kgamanyane said confidently.

Other Premiership Action

Elsewhere in the FNB Premiership, the opening weekend saw several exciting encounters. On Saturday, Extension Gunners secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Sua Flamingoes at the Lobatse Sports Complex. The match was tightly contested, but a second-half goal made the difference for Gunners.

Jwaneng Galaxy continued their strong form, defeating VTM FC 2-0 at the VTM Arena. The result reinforced Galaxy’s position as one of the league’s top teams, with two well-taken goals ensuring they picked up three points on the road.

In Gaborone, Matebele FC triumphed 3-1 over BDF XI SC in a match played at the BIAC Stadium. Matebele’s attacking prowess was on full display, while BDF XI struggled to contain their opponents’ forward play.

TAFIC FC enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win against Nico United at the Francistown Town Council Stadium. TAFIC’s dominance was evident from the opening whistle, as they controlled possession and took their chances clinically.

Rounding off the weekend’s fixtures, Mochudi Centre Chiefs claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Morupule Wanderers at the Palapye Stadium. A solitary goal was enough to see Chiefs start their campaign with three points.

Looking Ahead

With the 2024-25 season now underway, teams and players across the league will be eager to build on their opening performances. For Kgamanyane, his immediate focus is on maintaining his form and helping Gaborone United push for the league title. “It’s a long season, but I’m confident we can achieve great things,” he said.