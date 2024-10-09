Bao Outdoor Film Night Returns: A Fusion of Local and African Cinema Under the Stars

Filmmaker Kevin Sebolao: “This is just the beginning of something much bigger”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Get ready for a night of storytelling, culture, and cinematic brilliance as Bao Outdoor Film Night returns for its second edition on Saturday 19 October at The Wild Tree House in Tlokweng.

Featuring a mix of local films, East African productions and West African films, this unique event is set to inspire, entertain and connect film enthusiasts with filmmakers from across the continent.

A cinematic journey across Africa

The Bao Outdoor Film Night-Spring Edition offers an eclectic lineup of films, including Brother’s Keeper, Gonga, and Cycle from Tanzania as well as Ayanola (The Drummer Boy) from Nigeria.

These films were selected not just for their quality but for how they authentically portray the cultures, traditions and everyday lives of East and West African communities.

Event organiser Kevin Sebolao explained in an interview: “We chose films that reflect the heart of the regions they come from, showcasing how much we have in common despite our different settings.”

Celebrating local filmmaking

A key highlight of the event is that Brother’s Keeper was co-directed and assistant-edited by Motswana filmmaker Sebolao himself, adding a personal touch to the night’s lineup.

Bao Outdoor Film Night is not just about watching films but building a platform for Batswana filmmakers to shine. Sebolao emphasised the event’s mission.

“We aim to create awareness of local productions and build a community that nurtures connections between creatives and supporters,” he said. “The only thing that sets us apart from other industries is how resourceful we are in creating opportunities.”

Live feedback

Limited screening opportunities in Botswana have often left local films gathering dust on shelves. With Bao Outdoor Film Night, filmmakers now have a space to showcase their work, interact with audiences, and receive live feedback.

This connection between creators and their supporters is vital to growing a sustainable film industry in Botswana.

A bigger vision

The overwhelming success of the first edition left audiences wanting more, and Sebolao has answered the call. With sponsorship from The Wild Tree Place, this second edition will be held closer to town, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

“We’ve also invited people from the corporate world to attend and engage with our filmmakers as financial backing is crucial for their projects to thrive,” Sebolao said.

The long-term goal of Bao Outdoor Film Night is to become a significant event for African filmmakers, eventually hosting networking sessions and encouraging cross-continental collaborations.

“For now, our focus is providing African filmmakers with a platform to connect with new audiences, but we hope to build a space for filmmakers to come together, share ideas and inspire action,” Sebolao added.

A Night under the stars

For film lovers, this event offers a chance to experience the beauty of outdoor cinema under the stars while supporting homegrown talent. With tickets priced at P100 single and P160 double, this affordable cultural experience promises to be an unforgettable evening.

The event will kick off at 5pm and run until late, blending cinema, networking and a celebration of African creativity. As Sebolao puts it, “We are as good as anyone else in the world. This is just the beginning of something much bigger.”

