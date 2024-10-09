A Literary Visionary to Launch Publishing House and Double Book Release in Maun

GAZETTE REPORTER

Esteemed educator, author and literary powerhouse, Winnie Winani Mpala, is set to make a significant mark on the creative arts sector with the official launch of her publishing company, Timeless Voices Publishers, along with two new books.

The event will take place on 12 October 2024 at the Botswana Open University Auditorium in Maun from 11 am to 3pm and promises to be a vibrant celebration of literature, art and culture.

A double book launch

The highly-anticipated launch event will not only unveil Mpala’s publishing house but will also introduce her latest literary works styled Tween Tales – The Mystery of the Missing Sugar and Other Adventures, and Silent Echoes, a poetry anthology that bravely addresses gender-based issues and narcissistic encounters.

These books reflect Mpala’s dedication to storytelling, with Tween Tales offering exciting narratives for young readers, while Silent Echoes delves into the emotional and societal challenges many face today.

The event is expected to draw a diverse crowd, including authors from Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa, as well as local writers and students from schools across Maun. With poets, artists, and DJs set to entertain, the day promises a lively and engaging atmosphere.

A journey from the classroom to the literary stage

Mpala’s path to success is as inspirational as it is remarkable. With over 28 years of experience teaching English language and literature at Nata Senior Secondary School, she has honed her skills not only as an educator but also as a storyteller as well. Her journey began in 1991 as a temporary teacher at Donga Junior Secondary School. Since then, she has become a widely respected figure in both education and the literary arts.

Her previous works, such as a novel published by PoeticBlood Publishers titled Lea’s Secret, have earned her multiple awards, establishing her as a force in the literary world. Beyond her novels, her poetry has been featured in the prestigious Writing Woman Anthology, further solidifying her position as a diverse and talented writer.

Empowering voices through publishing and media

The launch of Timeless Voices Publishers signifies Mpala’s commitment to providing a platform for emerging voices in literature. Her mission to uplift others extends beyond her own writing.

As the founder and editor-in-chief of Colourful Chronicles Magazine, she continues to spotlight unique stories and perspectives in the online lifestyle space. Her previous role as editor-in-chief of Kasapa Inhouse Magazine in South Africa and her position as a senior columnist for Image Magazine demonstrate her influence across the literary and media landscapes.

Mpala’s contributions have earned her widespread recognition both locally and internationally. She has been featured in numerous publications, radio interviews and even on national television sharing her insights and experiences with diverse audiences.

A champion of inspiration and education

Beyond her literary achievements, Mpala is a sought-after motivational speaker, often invited to summits, boot camps and other events where she shares her wisdom with students and aspiring creatives.

Her inspiring work has been recognised with several prestigious awards, including the Zikomo Awards 2023 nomination, a shortlist for the Botswana Literature Awards 2023, the AfriCAN Honoree Authors’ Award in 2023, and the Mulher Forte African Literature Awards 2024 for Best Novelist.

Mpala’s extensive experience, unwavering passion for education, and impactful contributions to literature and media make her an enduring inspiration for many.

